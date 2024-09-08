Navdeep Singh Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final Highlights: Indian Wins Gold After Disqualification Of Iranian Athlete; How The Tables Turned - Know

Navdeep Singh makes history with a silver medal and a personal best of 47.32m, marking the first-ever medal in the Men’s Javelin F41 category. Live streaming screengrab

Welcome to the highlights of the men’s javelin throw F41 at the Paris Paralympics 2024. In a dramatic turn of events, Sadegh Beit Sayah who, initially won gold with a Paralympic Record throw of 47.64m, while Navdeep Singh finished second with 47.32m. However, Beit Sayah was later disqualified. This disqualification led to the silver medal being upgraded to gold, making Navdeep Singh the gold medalist with a personal best of 47.32m and securing the first-ever gold medal in the Men’s Javelin F41 category

8 Sept 2024, 02:48:01 am IST That's All For The Day That’s all for today’s javelin throw event. India won gold in a dramatic turn of events, while protests and an ongoing appeal from Iran continue. We’ll be back tomorrow with more live coverage. Until then, good night.

8 Sept 2024, 01:11:30 am IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Which Gesture Got Iranian Disqualified initial winner Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag following a dramatic men's javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. This could be the reason for Sadegh Beit Sayah's disqualification. Screengrab

8 Sept 2024, 12:51:15 am IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: What is Rule 8.1? "8.1. General - World Para Athletics (WPA) is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and conduct in the sport of Para athletics. All participants in the sport, including athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, have a responsibility to uphold these standards and ensure that the sport is conducted in a fair, honest, and transparent manner." The International Paralympic Committee's rules prohibit political gestures at the event, and Sayah was disqualified from the final results for unsporting behavior.

8 Sept 2024, 12:29:49 am IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: What Went Wrong For Iranian Beit Sayah won gold with a Paralympic Record throw of 47.64m, while Navdeep Singh initially finished second with 47.32m. However, the Iranian athlete was later disqualified for violating rule 8.1 of the International Paralympic Committee’s code of conduct, which addresses “unsporting or improper conduct.” As a result, Navdeep has been awarded the gold medal. India has now secured 29 medals at the ongoing edition, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze.

8 Sept 2024, 12:07:41 am IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Final Standings Final Standings Official site screengrab

8 Sept 2024, 12:02:08 am IST AND INDIA WIN GOLD Iranian athlete Sadegh Beit Sayah has been disqualified, leading to an upgrade of the silver medal to gold. As a result, Navdeep Singh is now the gold medalist with a personal best of 47.32m, marking the first-ever gold medal in the Men’s Javelin F41 category.

7 Sept 2024, 11:21:44 pm IST Navdeep Singh: The History Maker Navdeep Singh makes history with a silver medal and a personal best of 47.32m, marking the first-ever medal in the Men’s Javelin F41 category. Singh, who came fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, set a new personal best with a throw of 47.32m today in the men’s javelin F41 category, beating his previous best of 44.29m. His throw initially set a new Paralympic record, but Iranian Sadegh Beit Sayah took the gold with an impressive 47.64m, reclaiming the record.

7 Sept 2024, 11:20:11 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Final Standings Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Final Standings. Official site screengrab

7 Sept 2024, 11:08:59 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Last Throw Navdeep’s final attempt results in a foul, but he secures second place and gets silver with a personal best of 47.32m.

7 Sept 2024, 11:06:28 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Fifth Throw The Indian athlete moves to second with 46.05m throw, while Sadegh takes back the lead with a massive 47.64m throw, setting a new Paralympic record.

7 Sept 2024, 11:01:25 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Score Table After Four Throws Score Table After Four Throws. Official site screengrab

7 Sept 2024, 10:51:21 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Fourth Throw Navdeep fouls on his fourth throw but still holds the top spot after the fourth round. Just two more throws to go. Keep cheering.

7 Sept 2024, 10:49:15 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Third Throw And he claims the top spot with an incredible third throw of 47.32m, surpassing his previous mark and matching the Paralympic record of 47.13m. What a throw. Loud Cheers Everywhere

7 Sept 2024, 10:40:04 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Second Throw And our champion is back and just set a new personal best with a throw of 46.39m, placing him in second! Let’s keep the cheers coming. Go India

7 Sept 2024, 10:36:16 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: First Throw Opps, Navdeep deliberately fouled on his first throw, perhaps dissatisfied with the distance. He didn't control the momentum and fell over the line. stop the momentum and fell over the line.This is just the beginning.

7 Sept 2024, 10:34:17 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Athletes Assembled Get ready for the final. All the athletes are here, warming up, and ready to show us what they got. The commentators are introducing each one, building up the hype. It's about to get real exciting.

7 Sept 2024, 10:31:26 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Pre-Event Table Pre-Event Table Official site screengrab

7 Sept 2024, 10:24:34 pm IST Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: When Does The Action Start? 10:30 PM IST – Para Athletics: Men’s Javelin F40, F41 (Final) – Navdeep Singh.

7 Sept 2024, 10:02:27 pm IST Who Is Navdeep Singh? Navdeep Singh, an Indian Paralympic javelin thrower born on November 11, 2000, is one of the medal prospects in this edition of the Paralympics. He finished fourth in the men's javelin throw F41 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, which qualified him to represent India at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, marking his second Olympic appearance.