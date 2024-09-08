Navdeep Singh Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final Highlights: Indian Wins Gold After Disqualification Of Iranian Athlete; How The Tables Turned - Know

Other Sports

Minal Tomar
7 September 2024
Navdeep Singh makes history with a silver medal and a personal best of 47.32m, marking the first-ever medal in the Men’s Javelin F41 category. Live streaming screengrab
Welcome to the highlights of the men’s javelin throw F41 at the Paris Paralympics 2024. In a dramatic turn of events, Sadegh Beit Sayah who, initially won gold with a Paralympic Record throw of 47.64m, while Navdeep Singh finished second with 47.32m. However, Beit Sayah was later disqualified. This disqualification led to the silver medal being upgraded to gold, making Navdeep Singh the gold medalist with a personal best of 47.32m and securing the first-ever gold medal in the Men’s Javelin F41 category
LIVE UPDATES

That's All For The Day

That’s all for today’s javelin throw event. India won gold in a dramatic turn of events, while protests and an ongoing appeal from Iran continue. We’ll be back tomorrow with more live coverage. Until then, good night.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Know The Whole Controversy Here

Indian javelin thrower Navdeep Singh at the Paris Paralympics 2024. - Photo: X | Defence News Of India
Did Navdeep Singh's Silver Medal Was Upgraded To Gold At Paris Paralympics 2024?

BY Jagdish Yadav

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Which Gesture Got Iranian Disqualified

 initial winner Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified for repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag following a dramatic men's javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

This could be the reason for Sadegh Beit Sayah's disqualification.
This could be the reason for Sadegh Beit Sayah's disqualification. Screengrab

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: What is Rule 8.1?

"8.1. General - World Para Athletics (WPA) is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, ethics, and conduct in the sport of Para athletics. All participants in the sport, including athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, have a responsibility to uphold these standards and ensure that the sport is conducted in a fair, honest, and transparent manner."

The International Paralympic Committee's rules prohibit political gestures at the event, and Sayah was disqualified from the final results for unsporting behavior.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: What Went Wrong For Iranian

Beit Sayah won gold with a Paralympic Record throw of 47.64m, while Navdeep Singh initially finished second with 47.32m. However, the Iranian athlete was later disqualified for violating rule 8.1 of the International Paralympic Committee’s code of conduct, which addresses “unsporting or improper conduct.”

As a result, Navdeep has been awarded the gold medal. India has now secured 29 medals at the ongoing edition, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Final Standings

Final Standings
Final Standings Official site screengrab

AND INDIA WIN GOLD

Iranian athlete Sadegh Beit Sayah has been disqualified, leading to an upgrade of the silver medal to gold. As a result, Navdeep Singh is now the gold medalist with a personal best of 47.32m, marking the first-ever gold medal in the Men’s Javelin F41 category.

Navdeep Singh: The History Maker

Navdeep Singh makes history with a silver medal and a personal best of 47.32m, marking the first-ever medal in the Men’s Javelin F41 category.

Singh, who came fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, set a new personal best with a throw of 47.32m today in the men’s javelin F41 category, beating his previous best of 44.29m. His throw initially set a new Paralympic record, but Iranian Sadegh Beit Sayah took the gold with an impressive 47.64m, reclaiming the record.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Final Standings

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Final Standings.
Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Final Standings. Official site screengrab

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Last Throw

Navdeep’s final attempt results in a foul, but he secures second place and gets silver with a personal best of 47.32m.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Fifth Throw

The Indian athlete moves to second with 46.05m throw, while Sadegh takes back the lead with a massive 47.64m throw, setting a new Paralympic record.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Score Table After Four Throws

Score Table After Four Throws.
Score Table After Four Throws. Official site screengrab

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Fourth Throw

Navdeep fouls on his fourth throw but still holds the top spot after the fourth round. Just two more throws to go. Keep cheering.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Third Throw

And he claims the top spot with an incredible third throw of 47.32m, surpassing his previous mark and matching the Paralympic record of 47.13m. What a throw. Loud Cheers Everywhere

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Second Throw

And our champion is back and just set a new personal best with a throw of 46.39m, placing him in second! Let’s keep the cheers coming. Go India

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: First Throw

Opps, Navdeep deliberately fouled on his first throw, perhaps dissatisfied with the distance. He didn't control the momentum and fell over the line. stop the momentum and fell over the line.This is just the beginning.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Athletes Assembled

Get ready for the final. All the athletes are here, warming up, and ready to show us what they got. The commentators are introducing each one, building up the hype. It's about to get real exciting.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Pre-Event Table

Pre-Event Table
Pre-Event Table Official site screengrab

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: When Does The Action Start?

10:30 PM IST – Para Athletics: Men’s Javelin F40, F41 (Final) – Navdeep Singh.

Who Is Navdeep Singh?

Navdeep Singh, an Indian Paralympic javelin thrower born on November 11, 2000, is one of the medal prospects in this edition of the Paralympics. He finished fourth in the men's javelin throw F41 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, which qualified him to represent India at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, marking his second Olympic appearance.

Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final: Live Blog

Introduction

Welcome to the live blog of the men's javelin throw F41 final where India's Navdeep Singh is set to compete against five other athletes for a gold medal in another track and field event. Follow the live score and updates on Navdeep Singh who is competing in the men's javelin throw F41 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024, right here.

