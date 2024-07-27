Paris Olympic Games 2024 Declared Open: Here Is All That Happened In Historic Opening Ceremony

The cauldron is lit by torch bearers Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

The cauldron is lit by torch bearers Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell