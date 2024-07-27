Sports

India At Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal Hold Tricolor High At Opening Ceremony - Watch

The duo of PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal was at the front of the boat with the Indian flag waving high amid heavy rain. India shared its boat with two other nations: Iran and Indonesia

PV sindhu-achanta sharath kamal-paris olympics
Indian flagbearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Photo: X/@Olympics
info_icon

PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal held the tricolour high as the boat carrying the Indian contingent passed through river Seine during the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Friday. (More Sports News)

Badminton star Sindhu and table tennis veteran Kamal were chosen as the flag-bearers of India's 117-member strong contingent for the Paris Olympics. The duo was at the front of the boat with the Indian flag waving high amid heavy rain. India shared its boat with two other nations: Iran and Indonesia.

Sindhu is one of India's two multiple times Olympic medalist while the seven-time Commonwealth Games champion and double Asian Games gold medalist Kamal is representing the country in his fifth and final Summer Games.

Even though the total strength of the India contingent is 117, the Opening Ceremony boat had only 78 people including the officials as others had not yet reached.

The organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics made history by hosting the Opening Ceremony outdoors for the first time in the storied history of the Games. Pop stars like Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura also dazzled the audiences with their performances at the Opening Ceremony.

Members of foreign police forces pose for a photo with their dogs in Paris ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP
Paris Olympics Risk Factor: Why Security Threat Is Highest In 2024 Games - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The ceremony is being held amid tight security with organisers employing heavy measures to ensure the safety of the Games.

The capital's streets are blocked off, squadrons of police are on patrol and imposing metal-fence security barriers have been erected like an iron curtain on both sides of the River Seine. Up to 45,000 police and gendarmes as well as 10,000 soldiers have been deployed for Olympic security.

Earlier, hours before the Opening Ceremony, Widespread and “criminal” acts of vandalism including arson attacks hit France's high-speed rail network leading to hundreds of thousands of people getting stranded.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W Vs SL-W
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20 Series
Football News
  1. Ange Postecoglou Urges Tottenham Fans To Be Patient Amid Transfer 'Misinformation'
  2. Bologna Chief Reveals Hummels Approach As Calafiori Nears Arsenal Move
  3. English Premier League: Eriksen In 'No Rush' To Decide Manchester United Future
  4. English Premier League: Gary Mcallister 'Can't Visualise Liverpool Without Van Dijk' Amid Exit Rumours
  5. England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Should I Send Protesting Farmers To Lahore If Delhi Entry Is Denied, Asks Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
  2. Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country But Caused Severe Damage
  3. Nashik: Gangster Out Of Jail, Holds 'Comeback' Rally, Gets Sent Back To Prison
  4. Pune Porsche Crash: Over Two Months After Accident, Police Files 900-Page Chargesheet
  5. Chouhan Says UPA Rejected Swaminathan's MSP Suggestion; Cong Takes 'Delivered A Jalebi' Jibe At Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film