Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test: England's Liam Livingstone Ruled Out Of Remainder Of The Series Due To Injury

Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test: England's Liam Livingstone Ruled Out Of Remainder Of The Series Due To Injury

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 12:09 pm

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was on Monday ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan after sustaining a right knee injury during the first match. (More Cricket News)

The 29-year-old Livingstone, who made his Test debut here, jarred his knee while fielding on the boundary on day two on Friday. He remained off the field for all of Pakistan's first innings. 

He batted in England's second innings and scored an unbeaten 7 but was in clear discomfort as he hobbled between the wickets. He had scored 9 in England's first innings.

"England Men's all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of the Test series against Pakistan with a right knee injury," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"He will return to the UK on Tuesday and commence rehab with the ECB and Lancashire medical teams respectively."

At this stage, England are yet to make a decision on whether to call up a replacement for Livingstone.

On a placid Pindi pitch, England had posted 657 all out with four batters scoring centuries and Pakistan responded by scoring 579 with three of their batters reaching three-digit figures.

England declared their second innings at 264 for 7, giving Pakistan a target of 343 to win the Test.

The second Test begins in Multan on December 9 while the third and final Test will be played in Karachi from December 17.

