Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Announce Squad For Test Series; Haris Rauf, Shan Masood Back

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the three-match Test series against Australia. Australia have already named their squad.

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan Announce Squad For Test Series; Haris Rauf, Shan Masood Back
In 25 Tests, Shan Masood has scored 1378 runs at 29.31 with four centuries. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 1:38 pm

Fast bowler Haris Rauf and opener Shan Masood were recalled in the 16-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match home Test series against Australia beginning on March 4. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach for another 12 months.

Related stories

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Tickets Vanish In Five Minutes After Sales Go Live

PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan-Born Usman Khawaja In Australian Test Squad For Historic Cricket Tour

Ramiz Raja, PCB Chief, Proposes Quadrangular T20I Series Involving India And Pakistan

Former Australia quick Shaun Tait will take over as fast bowling coach for 12 months, while Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as the batting coach for this series.

Veteran leg-spinner Yasir Shah was named in the five-player reserve pool, which will also have the likes of young Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas.

The tour will mark Australia's first series in Pakistan since 1998. The three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi (March 4-8), Karachi (March 12-16) and Lahore (March 21-25).

The squad, to be led by Babar Azam, has no other surprises from the one that played two Tests matches in Bangladesh in November-December last year.

"Haris Rauf, who was in the side for South Africa and Zimbabwe Tests in 2021, has returned to replace off-spinner Bilal Asif, while Shan Masood, who last played in New Zealand in 2020-21 season, has taken over from Abid Ali, who is completing his rehabilitation after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome," the PCB said in a statement.

The 28-year-old Rauf is yet to play a Test for Pakistan though he has featured in eight ODIs and 34 T20Is.

Test players who are not involved in the Pakistan Super League will assemble in Karachi on February 16 for a training camp that will be held at the National Stadium.

“We have opted for consistency for the important home series against Australia and changes have only been made where absolutely necessary," chief selector Muhammad Wasim said.

"This is to give the boys confidence, reward them for their impressive performances in the longer version of the game in 2021 and continue to build the side for the future.

“These are the best available, most talented and in-form players in the domestic circuit. I am confident they will put up an impressive performance against a formidable Australia side.”

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood. 

Reserves: Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Vs Australia Australia's Tour Of Pakistan PAK Vs AUS Babar Azam Haris Rauf Shan Masood Pakistan National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

SA Vs BAN: South Africa Confirm Schedule For Bangladesh Series

SA Vs BAN: South Africa Confirm Schedule For Bangladesh Series

IPL 2022: New Ahmedabad Franchise To Play As Gujarat Titans; Team To Reveal Logo Soon

IND Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav Fight Back; India 101/3

Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 25 Live

Premier League Wrap: Cristiano Ronaldo Fires Blank As Last-place Burnley Hold Manchester United

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla