Other Sports

Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya's Paris dreams shattered, Wrestling Federation of India decided to not hold a final trial process

Vinesh Phogat at Asian Olympic Qualifier Wrestling 2024, UWW photo
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in action at the 50kg category of Asian Olympic Qualifier 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Photo: United World Wrestling
info_icon

Breaking the hearts of numerous Indian wrestlers who were eagerly bracing to compete for India's quotas in the Paris Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India announced on Tuesday that instead of holding trials, the quota winners will be the ones representing India in the upcoming Summer Games. (More Sports News)

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh made the significant announcement on Tuesday that there will be no trials for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Singh decided to go back to an old policy for selecting Olympic representatives. Unlike the 2021 policy by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, which involved trials to send the best, inform wrestlers to the sports' biggest arena.

With many quota winners reaching out to the federation for clarity on the upcoming trials as the Paris Olympics draw near, the WFI made the decision to confirm that no trials.

The WFI has also made it clear that the exemption from trials is a one-off thing and should not be used as a precedent in future.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - null
Delhi Court Charges Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh With Sexual Harassment

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The WFI decision slammed the Paris Olympic door on Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi Dahiya (men's 57kg) and World Championship bronze winner Sarita Mor in women's (57kg), who were preparing for trials.

This decision also implies that there won't be a trial between Vinesh Phogat and Antim Panghal for the 53kg category. Although the 53kg category is Phogat's preferred class, Antim secured the quota with a World Championship bronze last year.

Subsequently, Vinesh earned the 50kg quota at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, last month by cutting down her weight.

The other quota winners from India include Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg), and Aman Sehrawat (57kg). All six wrestling quotas have been obtained in the freestyle category.

For the first time, the Indian contingent will feature only one wrestler in the men's category, marking a significant change.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana: Vehicle Owner Shells Out Rs 25 Lakh For Fancy Registration Number In Hyderabad
  2. Bengaluru: Woman Dies After Zipline Cable Snaps At Resort
  3. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  4. Day In Pics: May 21, 2024
  5. MP: Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Burhanpur
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Underwent ‘More Intense Training Than IPL Players’ For Her Role
  2. A R Rahman To Perform In Singapore And Kuala Lumpur
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Production 'Girls Will Be Girls' To Be Screened Under Cannes Ecrans Juniors
  4. Imran Khan Reveals Uncle Aamir Khan Does Not Attend Bollywood Award Shows For THIS Reason
  5. Tamil Action Drama 'Rathnam' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From May 23
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Knight Riders Face Sunrisers In Race To Final
  3. Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024
  4. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
  5. Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification
World News
  1. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
  2. Julian Assange Can Appeal Against Extradition Order: A Brief History Of His Legal Battle
  3. Sarah Jessica Parker's Puffy Bonnet Hat Turns Heads On 'And Just Like That' Set
  4. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  5. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP; SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus