Other Sports

Delhi Court Charges Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh With Sexual Harassment

Following the court's decision, the former WFI chief has denied the allegations against him and has requested a trial

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
info_icon

A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of female wrestlers against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers. (More Sports News)

He is charged under the Indian Penal Code with sexual harassment, using force to outrage women's modesty, and criminal intimidation.

Following the court's decision, the former WFI chief has denied the allegations against him and has requested a trial.

Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot and claimed trial.

"Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said.

Defying the charges, Singh told media, "The charges have been framed, now Delhi Police have to prove them. I have proof of my innocence. These are false cases. There is a legal process, we must follow it." 

The court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

Led by seasoned Vinesh Phogat (50kg), India have five women wrestlers competing for medals. - Photo: X/ @nilanjanaroy
Wrestling Federation Of India To Decide On Paris Olympics Selection Criteria On May 21

BY PTI

Singh, the sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha poll in the aftermath of the sexual harassment allegations against him. The party has fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh for the seat.

