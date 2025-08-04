Antim Panghal Seals World Wrestling Championship Spot; Vaishnavi Patil, Manisha Bhanwala Also Qualify

All of 20 and already a medal winner at the senior World Wrestling Championship, Asian Games and the Asian Championships, Antim Panghal outplayed Madhya Pradesh's Pooja and Gujarat's Hinaben without conceding a point to emerge winner

Antim Panghal World Wrestling Championship trials
Antim Panghal, blue, and Hinaben compete in the 53 kg event during trials for the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Easily the most successful wrestler among the contenders at the World Championship trials, Antim Panghal sealed her berth in the Indian team without much fuss in the women's 53kg weight class while Vaishnavi Patil (65kg) and Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) also qualified with impressive show, Sunday.

All of 20 and already a medal winner at the senior Worlds, Asian Games and the Asian Championships, Antim outplayed Madhya Pradesh's Pooja and Gujarat's Hinaben without conceding a point to emerge winner.

She had made headlines by becoming the country's first U20 World champion in 2022 and also qualified for the 2024 Paris Games but she returned from the Olympics surrounded in controversy.

She not only faded on the mat in Paris, but also courted a major controversy by sending her sister to the Games Village on her accreditation card. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) contemplated disciplinary action but stopped short.

Recently, she wanted to train abroad with her personal coach but WFI shot down the proposal and asked her to train at the national camp.

Asked about the tough time she endured after the Paris Olympics, Antim admitted making "mistakes" but insisted it was solely due to lack of awareness rather than some mischief on her part.

"The federation did not have any issue with me. There was confusion, I also made mistake. I did not realise that it was getting out of hand. Olympics is different from Asian Games and World Championships. I did not know much.

"There was a Games village, which was also there at the Asian Games but we had stayed at a hotel in the Asian Games (Hangzhou), there was confusion, I had never experienced such an environment. There was pressure and I spoilt my bouts due to that," she said.

"Then I was asked to be at the camp. The federation has been helpful, I was sent to two tournaments where I won gold."

Antim said, she never gets over-confident.

"I never take things for granted. Bouts can go either way. A few times, I have played into the hands of my rivals instead of following my own style but I have made amends now."

The wrestler from Hisar said training at the national camp is equally good.

"I get good sparring partners in 55 and 57kg categories, if not in my 53kg category."

As is her style, Antim stayed aggressive with her tactics during the trials on Sunday at the IG Stadium.

Her double-leg attack strategy worked against Pooja and she overpowered Hinaben with right-leg attacks in the final.

Antim employed the 'fitley' at the first opportunity to roll Pooja thrice to race to a 6-0 lead. The move caused a knee injury to her rival, who could not continue after that.

While Hinaben fought well against Juli, Antim proved to be a very tough nut to crack. Antim was technically and tactically more sound as she won the bout by technical superiority.

It's largely a young team with only a few 20-plus wrestlers, who have qualified for the Worlds, set to be held in Zagreb from September 13-21.

Not many entries were received, making for small-sized draws.

Yet, the 65kg class offered some stiff competition in which Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Patil won. Competing against Freedom Yadav, she trailed 0-4 only to win 10-6, while she trumped Muskan 7-2.

Vaishnavi's fast movement, solid defence, counter attacks and the ability to turn adverse situation to her advantage worked very well for her.

In the 62kg category, only Manisha and Mansi Ahlawat competed and the former prevailed 2-0. The two were largely engaged in standing wrestling. Manisha succeeded in overpowering Mansi, never letting her make her moves.

In 72kg, Jyoti erased a huge 0-6 deficit to pip Harshita 11-6 while in 76kg, Priya Malik beat seasoned Kiran 4-2.

The other winners were: Ankush (50kg), Nishu (55kg), Tapasya (57kg), Neha (59kg), and Srishti (68kg).

