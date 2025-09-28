World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2: Live Streaming, Full Schedule With Timings

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2: On the second day, again Indians will aim to add to their medal tally with top performances. 100m sprint, long jump and javelin throw are the events where Indians will be aiming to do well. Check full schedule and live streaming details

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 enter the second day on Sunday, September 28 and a lot of medals are once again on the line as the best of the world compete in New Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium aiming for glory.

India's campaign was off to a brilliant start with three medals on the opening day of the event. High jumper Shailesh Kumar opened India's gold medal account with a 1.91m jump in T63 classification. Varun Singh Bhati clinched the bronze in the same event to make it a double podium for India.

In the women's 400m T20 final, defending champion Deepthi Jeevanji of India picked up a silver with a season best time of 55.16 seconds.

On the second day, again Indians will aim to add to their medal tally with top performances. 100m sprint, long jump and javelin throw are the events where Indians will be aiming to do well.

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 Full Schedule

As per the schedule, action begins 9:00 am IST in the morning and the last event of the day starts 7:43pm IST in the evening.

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Day 2 Live Streaming

Indian fans can watch the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 live on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT, with the action also broadcast on DD Sports for television viewers.

For audiences around the world, coverage will be available on:

  • Brazil: CazéTV and Globo

  • Canada: CBC

  • Finland: YLE

  • Germany: ARD and ZDF

  • Italy: RAI

  • Poland: TVP

  • Thailand: TSport7

World Para Athletics Championships 2025 take place in New Delhi and will go on till Sunday, October 5.

