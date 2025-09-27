World Para Athletics Championships, Day 1: High Jumper Shailesh Opens India's Gold Account; 2 WRs Shattered

Shailesh Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati secured a double podium for India in the men's high jump T63 event. In the women's 400m T20 final, defending champion Deepthi Jeevanji picked up a silver with a season best time of 55.16 seconds

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Para Athletics Championships, Day 1: High Jumper Shailesh Opens Indias Gold Account
India's Shailesh Kumar reacts after his attempt in the men's high jump T63 final at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thekra Alkaabi of United Arab Emirates shattered world record in women's 100m frame running

  • Shailesh Kumar cleared 1.91m to shatter the championships record in men's high jump T63 event

  • Indian beat T63 world record holder and reigning Olympic champion Ezra Frech of the USA

High jumper Shailesh Kumar opened India's gold medal account at the World Para Athletics Championships with a shock win while the unheralded Thekra Alkaabi of United Arab Emirates (UAE) shattered the world record in the relatively new women's 100m frame running event in New Delhi on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Shailesh, the 2023 Asian Para Games champion, cleared 1.91m to shatter the championships record and win the men's high jump T63 event on the opening day of the showpiece which saw two world records being broken.

He beat T63 world record holder and reigning Olympic champion Ezra Frech of the USA, who took the silver with 1.85m.

Born to a farming family at Islamnagar village in Jamui district of Bihar, Shailesh's right foot was infected with polio when he was a kid.

"I used to compete with able-bodied athletes when I was in school. People told me why I was playing sports. They would say 'do a job or do something else'," Shailesh told PTI after the win.

"But I saw in the 2016 Rio Paralympics that this game happens in my category, then I decided to start in para sports," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Shailesh said winning the gold in front of the home crowd was "special".

"The atmosphere was good, though the weather here is little hot. I have been training in Bengaluru (SAI facility) for the last 6-7 months. I came here 10 days ago so that my body can adapt. That also helped.

"Another thing is home food. When we go abroad, we don't get to eat Indian food. So, having Indian food helped me a lot."

Another Indian in the fray, Varun Singh Bhati, clinched the bronze. He also jumped an identical height of 1.85m as Frech but the American got the silver on count back.

In fact, Frech was the favourite to win the gold, but Shailesh produced an upset to win his maiden world championships gold. Shailesh had finished fourth in 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Rahul, the third Indian in the fray, finished fourth with a personal best effort of 1.78m.

Shailesh, Bhati and Rahul are T42 athletes who have single above-the-knee amputations or a disability that is comparable.

T63 classification is for athletes with single through knee or above knee limb deficiency.

T63 and T42 athletes can be combined in a single event in case of less number of athletes competing, and the process was followed on Saturday.

In the women's 400m T20 final, defending champion Deepthi Jeevanji of India picked up a silver with a season best time of 55.16 seconds.

Turkey's Aysel Onder shattered her own world record of 54.96m to win the gold with a time of 54.51 seconds in the event meant for athletes with intellectual disabilities. The 20-year-old had finished second behind Deepthi in the 2024 edition and she thus avenged that defeat.

Earlier in the morning session, Alkaabi of UAE shattered the world record in the women's 100m T71 frame running event.

Alkaabi clocked 19.89 seconds to set the record and win the gold in the event in which athletes use a three-wheeled running frame, with a saddle, body support and most notably, no pedals.

The 23-year-old bettered the earlier world record of 20.08 seconds which was in the name of Lithuania's Bella Morkus set in July this year. On Saturday, Morkus took the silver with a time of 21.53 seconds while Miriam Dominikowska of Poland won the bronze in 23.56 seconds.

Alkaabi's earlier personal best in women's 100m T71 was 23.58 seconds. She had won a bronze in F32 club throw event in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

T71 is for frame runner track athletes who have movement highly affected in the trunk and legs.

India's Navdeep Singh in action at Paris Paralympics. - X
World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Decoding Classifications And How They Work - Explainer

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Frame running, previously known as Race Running, is an adaptive athletic discipline, primarily for people with severe coordination and balance impairments such as cerebral palsy. The wheeled frame enables the legs to propel the athlete while helping to aid balance.

The frame running events of T71 and T72 classifications were introduced as official track disciplines by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in 2017. But it was not included in the roster of both the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The 2023 and 2024 editions of World Para Athletics Championships did not have T71 event but both had T72 class.

T72 classification is for frame runner track athletes who have movement and coordination moderately affected in the trunk and legs.

The gold in the women's long jump T37 was expectedly won by world record holder Chinese Wen Xiaoyan with a meet record distance of 5.32m. She bettered her own earlier meet record of 5.22m which she had set while winning gold in the 2019 edition of the championships.

She holds the world record of 5.45m which she had set during the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

T37 classification is meant for athletes with cerebral palsy affecting coordination.

In the women's shot F41 event, meant for short stature athletes, Ariza Buitrago Mayerli of Colombia stunned world record holder Raoua Tlili of Tunisia to win the gold.

Mayerli sent the iron ball to a distance of 10.21m while Kubaro Khakimova of Uzbekistan took the silver with 10.17m. Tlili, who holds the world record of 10.55m, won the bronze with 9.96m.

Noelle Roorda of the Netherlands won her first world championships gold in women's javelin throw F46 with an effort of 43.74m.

F46 classification is meant for athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: NEP Create History, Beat WI By 19 Runs

  2. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  4. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Final: Can India’s Batting Depth Overcome Pakistan’s Pace Attack?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  2. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

  5. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Will The Latest US Peace Plan Work?

  2. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  5. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations