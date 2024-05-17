Other Sports

Sports World Highlights May 17: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda

May 17, Friday 2024, unfolded a bustling day in the sports world. In Tennis Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Danielle Collins for the trophy clash at the Italian Open. Alexandar Zverev emerged victorious in Men's singles semifinal. In IPL, two teams out of playoff contention, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants fought for pride on the cricket pitch. On the Football front, Barcelona defeated 2-0 Almeria in La Liga while FIFA declared Brazil as the 2027 Women’s World Cup host. In Ligue 1 Marseille Coach Jean-Louis Gasset grabbed headlines by announcing his retirement after this season. In other sporting news, WADA suspended boxer Parveen Hooda for three whereabouts failures in 12 months. Catch the highlights of our coverage of sports news from India and the rest of the world right here