Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know

The WTA Tour now takes the road towards Strasbourg just before Roland Garros in Paris. The Internationaux de Strasbourg which will feature main draw tennis action from May 19 to May 25. (More Tennis News)
The tournament was started in 1987 and was also called the Strasbourg Grand Prix, which is a part of the WTA 250 circuit.
Top tennis players from across the globe, including Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys will all be taking part in the 250 event to try add to their trophy collection, especially with Roland Garros in touching distance.
Pegula will be entering the tournament for the first time since 2021 and is yet to play on orange dirt after withdrawing from Stuttgart and Madrid for rest.
Svitolina will be defending her Strasbourg crown. The current world No.16 also won the title back in 2020.
When is the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024?
The main draw of Internationaux de Strasbourg will kick off on Sunday, May 19. The finals will be held on Saturday, May 25.
What is the prize money for Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024?
The total prize money collected for the WTA tour is €72,623 for singles.
Winner - €29,760
Runner-up - €17,590
Semifinal - €9,810
Quarterfinal - €5,580
Round 2 - €3,670
Round 1 - €2,546
Q2 - €2,090
Q1- €1,577
Where to watch the Internationaux de Strasbourg?
The Internationaux de Strasbourg will not be telecasted in India.
It will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel in the United States,
In the United Kingdom, the live telecast will be on Sky Sports.