Tennis

Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know

The Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament was started in 1987 and was also known the Strasbourg Grand Prix, which is a part of the WTA 250 circuit

Italian Open Tennis 2024 Madison Keys_Photo_3
United States' Madison Keys | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
info_icon

The WTA Tour now takes the road towards Strasbourg just before Roland Garros in Paris. The Internationaux de Strasbourg which will feature main draw tennis action from May 19 to May 25. (More Tennis News)

The tournament was started in 1987 and was also called the Strasbourg Grand Prix, which is a part of the WTA 250 circuit.

Top tennis players from across the globe, including Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina and Madison Keys will all be taking part in the 250 event to try add to their trophy collection, especially with Roland Garros in touching distance.

Pegula will be entering the tournament for the first time since 2021 and is yet to play on orange dirt after withdrawing from Stuttgart and Madrid for rest. 

Svitolina will be defending her Strasbourg crown. The current world No.16 also won the title back in 2020. 

When is the Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024?

The main draw of Internationaux de Strasbourg will kick off on Sunday, May 19. The finals will be held on Saturday, May 25. 

What is the prize money for Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024?

The total prize money collected for the WTA tour is €72,623 for singles.

Winner - €29,760

Runner-up - €17,590

Semifinal - €9,810

Quarterfinal - €5,580

Round 2 - €3,670

Round 1 - €2,546

Q2 - €2,090

Q1- €1,577

Where to watch the Internationaux de Strasbourg?

The Internationaux de Strasbourg will not be telecasted in India.

It will be available to watch on the Tennis Channel in the United States,

In the United Kingdom, the live telecast will be on Sky Sports.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: CCTV Footage Surfaces, AAP MP Responds, Records Statement In Court | Top Points
  2. SC Seeks ED's Reply On Hemant Soren's Plea For Interim Bail For Campaigning In LS Polls
  3. No Toilets For Dalits In A Karnataka Village
  4. JEE Advanced 2024: Admit Cards Released | Know Where And How To Download jeeadv.ac.in
  5. Maha Govt Asked To Handover Land For Bombay High Court Building By Sept
Entertainment News
  1. 'Powder' Teaser Review: KRG And TVF Collaborate To Produce This Fresh Youth-Centric Laughter Riot
  2. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi’, Sonakshi Sinha Now Wants To Work With Imtiaz Ali And Rohit Shetty
  3. Kartik Aaryan's Relatives Die In Mumbai Hoarding Collapse, 'Chandu Champion' Actor Attends Funeral
  4. Jr NTR Caught In Rs 24 Crore Property Dispute In Hyderabad, Moves Telangana High Court For Relief
  5. Sunanda Sharma Calls Her Presence At Cannes A Victory For Entire Punjabi Community
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  2. PGA Championship 2024: Rory McIlroy Shoots 66 On First Day
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'My Records Are Not Under Threat For Now', Says Usain Bolt
  4. Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Liverpool Confirm Departure Of Long-Serving Defender Joel Matip
World News
  1. Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship
  2. Florida Man Discovers He's Not A US Citizen After Decades Of Living And Voting
  3. Vatican Revamps Norms To Evaluate Weeping Statues, Seemingly 'Supernatural' Phenomena
  4. Elon Musk Announces Domain Migration Of Twitter To X.Com, Sparks New Logo Speculation
  5. Watch: Violence Breaks Out In Chaotic Taiwanese Parliament. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup