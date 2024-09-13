Other Sports

WNBA: Tom Brady Lauds A'ja Wilson For Breaking Record For Most Points In 1 Season

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson scored her 941st point in the Women's NBA this term late in the first half of their game against the Indiana Fever

Aja Wilson-wnba
A'ja Wilson made WNBA history this week
info_icon

Tom Brady has taken to social media to congratulate A'ja Wilson for breaking the WNBA record for most points scored in a single season on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

The Las Vegas Aces star scored her 941st point in the competition this term late in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Fever, having entered the matchup 11 points shy of the record.

She beat Jewell Lloyd's 2023 mark of 939 points, with her big moment coming when she sank a jumper from the free throw line with 26.4 seconds left in the second quarter.

Wilson ended the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. She is averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season. 

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady bought a minority stake in the Aces in March, and he took to X to hail Wilson in the aftermath of her achievement.  

"There are so many incredible players in the WNBA right now," Brady wrote. "But there's only one A'ja Wilson!"

Wilson responded to the NFL legend, simply telling him: "Appreciate you!"

Wilson still has four more regular-season games in which to improve on her historic haul, with another trip to Indiana the team's next assignment on Friday. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: India Need To Finish Games Better, Says Diana Edulji
  2. India Vs Australia Tests: Virat Kohli Duel Always A Good One, Says Mitchell Starc
  3. Duleep Trophy: India B Openers Easwaran, Jagadeesan Shine After India C Post 525 Runs
  4. Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Maxwell Eager To See Kohli And Smith Clash For Supremacy
  5. AFG Vs NZ Test: New Zealand 'Really Disappointed' With Match Being Called Off
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan 2-2 Mumbai City, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: The Islanders Share The Spoils Against Mariners In Kolkata
  2. La Liga: Vinicius Jr's Return To Form A Matter Of Time, Says Real Madrid Boss Ancelotti
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25: The Islanders Snatch A Point Against The Mariners In Kolkata
  4. Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Hails 'Electric' Coach Luis Enrique
  5. Serie A, Not Champions League On Juventus' Mind Ahead Of Empoli Trip
Tennis News
  1. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  2. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  4. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  5. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Grants Interim Bail To 4 Basement Co-Owners
  2. 'No More Colonial Legacy': Centre Renames Port Blair To Sri Vijaya Puram
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: Accused's Narco Test Not Happening; Protesting Doctors Write To Prez, PM
  4. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; Orange Alert In Delhi
  5. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  2. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  3. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  4. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  5. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
Latest Stories
  1. Amid Pouring Rain, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants Bail In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Amid Rain, Sea Of Supporters, Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar On Bail | Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats