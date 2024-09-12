Las Vegas Aces Star A'ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single-Season Scoring Record

A'ja Wilson now stands alone as the WNBA's leader for points scored in a single season. (More Sports News)
The Las Vegas Aces star scored her 941st point late in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Fever to establish a new WNBA single-season scoring record.
Wilson arrived in Indiana 11 points shy of the record, and broke the mark of 939 points set by Jewell Lloyd in 2023 with a jumper from the free throw line with 26.4 seconds left in the second quarter.
The two-time league MVP came into the game averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds and went into half-time with 12 points and eight boards.
Wilson has plenty of opportunities to add to her scoring mark, as Las Vegas still has four regular-season games scheduled.