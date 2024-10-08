WNBA: Coach Stephanie White Urges Connecticut Sun To Dig Deep In Quest For Berth In Summit Clash

The Connecticut Sun must dig deep to claim a place in the WNBA Finals when they face the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of their semifinal matchup, says coach Stephanie White. (More Sports News)
The Sun pulled out a dramatic 92-82 win in Game 4 on Sunday and tee up a decider for Tuesday, evening up the series at 2-2.
Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in Game 4, keeping the Sun's hopes of a fifth finals appearance – and a second in three years – alive.
White expects both teams to step things up a gear for the decider, warning the Sun have no margin for error if they are to advance.
"Both of these franchises have been here," White said. "We have a lot of players on our roster that have been here that understand certainly what it takes and that effort is not going to be good enough.
"We expect them to make adjustments. We'll make some tweaks and adjustments as well. ... It's about players making plays.
"It's about the extra efforts, the hustle plays. It's about not being denied and finding something deep inside of you that just allows you to come out on top."
Napheesa Collier carried Minnesota in Game 4, finishing with 29 points and 13 boards, and she believes having home advantage at Target Center could be crucial on Tuesday.
"You work so hard in the regular season because you want this advantage," Collier said.
"Obviously you want to go home for that game and since we are, it's really nice to have that homecourt advantage."