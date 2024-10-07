WNBA: Liberty Oust Two-time Defending Champion Aces In Semifinals; Sun Force Game 5 Vs Lynx

There will be no three-peat in the WNBA this season after the New York Liberty eliminated the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces with a 76-62 victory in Game 4 of the semi-finals on Sunday. (More Sports News)
Sabrina Ionescu paced four players in double figures with 22 points for the Liberty, who won the first two games of the best-of-five series before the Aces took Game 3 to avoid being swept.
A’ja Wilson led the way for Las Vegas with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots after winning her record-tying third WNBA MVP Award last month.
New York will next meet the Minnesota Lynx or Connecticut Sun as it tries to win its first NBA title after losing each of its previous five trips to the WNBA Finals.
The Sun pulled out a 92-82 win over the Lynx later Sunday to stave off elimination and even up their semi-final series at two games apiece. Game 5 will be on Tuesday.
Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, while Napheesa Collier carried Minnesota, finishing with 29 points and 13 boards.