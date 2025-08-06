WNBA: Brittney Sykes Signs For Seattle Storm From Washington Mystics Ahead Of Play-Off Push

Sykes, 31, averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 31.8 per cent on 3-pointers in 25 games this season for the Mystics

WNBA
The Seattle Storm acquired Brittney Sykes in a trade with the Washington Mystics on August 5, 2025.
The Seattle Storm's push for the play-offs will include Brittney Sykes.

The Storm acquired the All-Star guard from the Washington Mystics on Tuesday in exchange for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke and a 2026 first-round draft pick.

Sykes, 31, averaged 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 31.8 per cent on 3-pointers in 25 games this season for the Mystics, earning an All-Star selection for the first time in her eight-year WNBA career.

A four-time All-Defensive Team selection, Sykes joins a Seattle team that is in sixth place with a 16-13 record and features a solid lineup in All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, as well as Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor.

Clark, 38, leaves Seattle after winning WNBA titles with the Storm in 2018 and 2020. 

Her 300 games played for Seattle rank fifth in franchise history, but the 12-year veteran is averaging just 3.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists this season.

Cooke, 24, is averaging 3.3 points, 0.5 boards and 0.5 assists in her second pro season this year.

The Mystics enter play Tuesday one game behind the Golden State Valkyries for the final play-off spot.

