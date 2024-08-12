Other Sports

Who Is Karlos Nasar? Bulgaria's Weightlifting Sensation Who Broke The World Record At Paris Olympics

Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar made quite a bit of noise at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 with a world record-breaking performance to take home the 89 kg weightlifting title at the French capital on Friday, August 9 with a total of 404 kg

Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar in action at Paris 2024
Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar in action at Paris 2024 Photo: Kin Cheung/AP
Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar made quite a bit of noise at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 with a world record-breaking performance to take home the 89 kg weightlifting title at the French capital on Friday, August 9 with a total of 404 kg. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

The 20-year-old lifter also put on a jaw-dropping show, producing a fantastic final lift of 224 kg to break his personal clean and jerk record of 223 that he set at the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha. 

The Bulgarian weightlifting sensation also broke China’s Li Dajin’s total 396 kg record.

I am not the only symbol of a new future and a new image for weightlifting, there are others besides me who can do this, but yes I am happy to promote the sport,” Nasar was quoted as saying by the International Wrestling Federation.

Nasar is also the first Olympic champion for Bulgaria, and could not take part in the Tokyo 2020 as he was under 15 when qualification began.

He made his debut in the 2021 European Championships in Moscow, where he finished second. He then won the Tashkent 2021 World Championships where he came second in snatch, and first in the clean and jerk event.

Backing up his brilliant performances, he won consecutive world championships in clean and jerk in 2021 (81 kg) and 2022 (89 kg) as well as the world title at just 17. 

Nasar also set 89 kg senior and junior world records in clean and jerk (221 kg) and total (395 kg) at the 2023 European Championships, and hit a junior world record in the snatch (176 kg) in 2024. 

