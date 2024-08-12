Sports

Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony: Games Conclude With Breathtaking Stade De France Show - In Pics

The massive Stade de France transformed into a veritable concert hall, throwing a party to celebrate 16 days of sporting excellence as a spectacular closing ceremony brought the curtains down on the Paris Olympics, passing on the baton to Los Angeles for the 2028 edition. The ceremony had a fair sprinkling of Hollywood, with mega star Tom Cruise adding to the vibrancy. India was represented at the Parade of Nations by two-time Olympic medallists PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker.