Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony: Games Conclude With Breathtaking Stade De France Show - In Pics

The massive Stade de France transformed into a veritable concert hall, throwing a party to celebrate 16 days of sporting excellence as a spectacular closing ceremony brought the curtains down on the Paris Olympics, passing on the baton to Los Angeles for the 2028 edition. The ceremony had a fair sprinkling of Hollywood, with mega star Tom Cruise adding to the vibrancy. India was represented at the Parade of Nations by two-time Olympic medallists PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker.

2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Fireworks signal the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Fireworks signal the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

French swimmer Leon Marchand carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame with IOC President Thomas Bach, left, during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Tom Cruise greets Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hands the Olympic flag to United States' gymnast Simone Biles during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in Saint-Denis, France.

Angel performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

A view of the venue during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

H.E.R. performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Alain Roche plays a piano during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Fireworks ignite during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

An artist performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

The Olympic rings are illuminated during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Athletes from India react during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Flag bearers surround the stage during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Flag bearers march during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Flag bearers parade during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

Flag bearers attend the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.

