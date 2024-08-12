Fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Fireworks signal the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Fireworks signal the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
French swimmer Leon Marchand carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame with IOC President Thomas Bach, left, during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Tom Cruise greets Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hands the Olympic flag to United States' gymnast Simone Biles during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in Saint-Denis, France.
Angel performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
A view of the venue during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
H.E.R. performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Alain Roche plays a piano during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Fireworks ignite during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
An artist performs during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
The Olympic rings are illuminated during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Athletes from India react during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Flag bearers surround the stage during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Artists perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Flag bearers march during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Flag bearers parade during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.
Flag bearers attend the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.