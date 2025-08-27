Bayern Munich Hungry For DFB-Pokal Success, Says Vincent Kompany

Bayern last lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy in 2019-20, with their best finish since then a run to the quarter-finals in 2022-23, when they were knocked out by Freiburg

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany
Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich have struggled in the competition in recent years

  • Vincent Kompany says Bayern Munich have a greater hunger than normal to win the DFB-Pokal this season

  • Last season, Bayern were beaten 1-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16

Vincent Kompany says Bayern Munich have a greater hunger than normal to win the DFB-Pokal this season, having struggled in the competition in recent years.

Bayern last lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy in 2019-20, with their best finish since then a run to the quarter-finals in 2022-23, when they were knocked out by Freiburg

Last season, Bayern were beaten 1-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, leaving Kompany even more determined to get his hands on the title.

During this run, Bayern have exited at the second round three times, with two of those coming against lower league teams.

Bayern begin their cup campaign against 3. Liga side Wehen Wiesbaden on Wednesday, and Kompany is confident in his side's quality ahead of the clash.

"It's not any old game," Kompany said.

"The hunger is greater as the time since the last trophy win is even longer now. [Wednesday] is the first final; that's the most important thing.

"We know we're the best team in Germany in terms of quality. That's not enough, though.

"In the DFB-Pokal, it's also about wanting it more than the others. The motivation always needs to be there, even against lower-league teams - only then can you avoid slip-ups."

Related Content
Related Content

Kompany hinted he is not planning on making wholesale changes for the match, with Bayern high on confidence after a stunning 6-0 win over RB Leipzig in their Bundesliga opener on Friday.

They do have one doubt, though, after Leon Goretzka slightly twisted his ankle against Leipzig.

"If Leon Goretzka comes through the final training session, he'll normally be involved," Kompany added. "Everyone who's been available recently is still available."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  2. Asia Cup: Sanju Samson Roars Back Into Form, Keeps Selection Debate Alive

  3. Asia Cup: Virender Sehwag Backs Suryakumar-led India As 'Best Team' For Title Defence

  4. Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On Recovery At BCCI CoE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Gautam Gambhir Is A 'Hypocrite': Former India Cricketer Slams Head Coach, Asks 'What Will He Do Now'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  2. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  5. Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  4. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

  5. J&K Floods: Atleast 10 Dead, Including 6 In Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Landslide

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador After Intelligence Links Iran To Antisemitic Attacks

  4. US Sends Notice About Tariffs On India As Deadline Looms

  5. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win