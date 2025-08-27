Bayern Munich Hungry For DFB-Pokal Success, Says Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich have struggled in the competition in recent years
Vincent Kompany says Bayern Munich have a greater hunger than normal to win the DFB-Pokal this season, having struggled in the competition in recent years.
Bayern last lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy in 2019-20, with their best finish since then a run to the quarter-finals in 2022-23, when they were knocked out by Freiburg
Last season, Bayern were beaten 1-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16, leaving Kompany even more determined to get his hands on the title.
During this run, Bayern have exited at the second round three times, with two of those coming against lower league teams.
Bayern begin their cup campaign against 3. Liga side Wehen Wiesbaden on Wednesday, and Kompany is confident in his side's quality ahead of the clash.
"It's not any old game," Kompany said.
"The hunger is greater as the time since the last trophy win is even longer now. [Wednesday] is the first final; that's the most important thing.
"We know we're the best team in Germany in terms of quality. That's not enough, though.
"In the DFB-Pokal, it's also about wanting it more than the others. The motivation always needs to be there, even against lower-league teams - only then can you avoid slip-ups."
Kompany hinted he is not planning on making wholesale changes for the match, with Bayern high on confidence after a stunning 6-0 win over RB Leipzig in their Bundesliga opener on Friday.
They do have one doubt, though, after Leon Goretzka slightly twisted his ankle against Leipzig.
"If Leon Goretzka comes through the final training session, he'll normally be involved," Kompany added. "Everyone who's been available recently is still available."