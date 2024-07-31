Vishnu Saravanan, India's most notable name in men's Sailing is set to begin his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign on Thursday, August 1 at Marseille Marina. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Vishnu was India's leading hope at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago and had previously showcased his talent on the international stage, lighting hopes for the nation's sailing future.
Solidifying his case, Vishnu also underwent a one-month training at Marseille, the venue for sailing at Paris 2024. Hungarian Coach Tamas Eszes and Croatian coach Milan Vujasinovic oversaw the preparations of the Indian sailors.
Vishnu had a unique opportunity to train alongside Olympic heavyweights during his month-long stint in Marseille. He shared the water with Tonci Stipanovic, the silver medalist from Tokyo and Rio, and Pavlos Kontides, who claimed silver at London.
What is Men's ILCA 7 Dinghy?
The ILCA 7, also known as one Person Dinghy, is a men's single-handed dinghy class in Olympic sailing that's also known as the Laser Standard.
It's a one-design racing sailboat that's suitable for a wide range of skill levels, from beginners to advanced sailors. The ILCA 7 has been featured in the Summer Olympics since 1996 and is one of the largest rig options for the ILCA dinghy.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: Sailing
When to watch Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan in action during Men's ILCA 7 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024?
Vishnu Saravanan in action during Men's ILCA 7 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at Marseille Marina. The first race will be at 3:45pm IST followed by second race at 5:50pm IST.
Where to watch Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan in action during Men's ILCA 7 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024 on TV?
The Paris Games 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
Where to watch Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan in action during Men's ILCA 7 Dinghy Race, Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics 2024 will be on JioCinema.