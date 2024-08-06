Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Vs Yusneylys Guzman Live Streaming, Paris Olympics Wrestling Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Women's 50kg Freestyle

The Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final match of Vinesh Phogat and Yusneylys Guzman will take place on August 6, Tuesday at 10:13 PM IST

Vinesh-Phogat-Paris-Olympics-2024-Wrestling-Semi-Final-AP-Photo
India's Vinesh Vinesh and Ukraine's Oksana Livach, left, compete during their women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
info_icon

With her outstanding performances, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has advanced to the semi-finals of the Women's Freestyle 50kg wrestling and will face Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman next. (Full Olympics Coverage  | More Sports News)

Vinesh Phogat secured her first Olympic semi-final berth with a 7-5 win over Ukraine’s Oksana Livach. A few hours ago, she had defeated Japan’s Yui Susaki, a four-time world champion and reigning gold medalist, in the 50kg women’s wrestling event.

In her bout against Yui Susaki, Vinesh Phogat was behind for the majority of the match. Yet, in the final five seconds, she made a dramatic comeback, clinching a 3-2 win with a decisive takedown.

Phogat's previous Olympics appearances

Vinesh Phogat had previously failed to secure a medal in her two prior Olympic appearances, finishing ninth at the Tokyo Games and tenth at the Rio Games. However, at the Paris Olympics, currently, the 29-year-old is one match away from securing a medal.

Who Is Vinesh Phogat's Next opponent?

Vinesh Phogat's next fight is with the Cuban wrestler Yusneylys Guzman, who is the gold medalist from the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago and currently ranked 12th in the 50kg world rankings. Guzman, who previously lost to Ukraine’s Oksana Livach (Phogat’s quarter-final opponent) during the Repechage round of the Tokyo Olympics, advanced by defeating Gabija Dilyte and Turkey's Evin Demirhan in the 1/8 and 1/4 rounds.

When is Vinesh Phogat Vs Yusneylys Guzman Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Semi-Final?

The Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-finals fight of Vinesh Phogat and Yusneylys Guzman will take place on August 6, Tuesday at 10:13 PM IST.

Where to watch Vinesh Phogat Vs Yusneylys Guzman Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg Semi-Final?

The semi-final fight of Vinesh Phogat will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

Vinesh Phogat's Achievement:

2020,2016 - Olympic Games Participation

2022, 2019 - Senior World Championship, Bronze

2018 - Asian Games, Gold

2020, 2016 - Senior Asian Championship, Bronze

2018, 2017, 2015 - Senior Asian Championship, Silver

2022,2018,2014 - CommonwealthGames, Gold

