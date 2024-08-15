Barcelona and Valencia will start their La Liga 2024-23 season with thrilling clash against each other on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Mestalla stadium. (More Football News)
Barcelona has been strengthened by the return of attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who was a crucial player in Spain's Euro 2024 victory as they aim to reclaim their former glory and secure their 28th La Liga title. Last season, Barcelona finished second in the points table with 85 points and ranked third in goals scored, tallying 79 goals overall (2.1 per game).
In contrast, Valencia ended the La Liga 2023-24 season ranked seventh in goals conceded, allowing 45 goals overall (1.2 per game). Offensively, the club scored 40 goals in 38 matches, placing them at 14th place in the league for goals scored.
When is Valencia Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 1?
The first clash of Valencia and Barcelona in the La Liga 2024-25 season will take place on August 17, Saturday at 1:00 am (August 18) at the Mestalla stadium.
Where to watch Valencia Vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 1?
The Valencia Vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will be available to to live stream on JioTV in India. Fans can also watch the new La Liga season on the JioCinema app and website.
For telecast, the Sports18 Network holds the rights for selected games.