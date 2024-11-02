UP Yoddhas Vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The 15th day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 has UP Yoddhas facing off against Patna Pirates, and Bengaluru Bulls meeting Telugu Titans on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)
UP Yoddhas head into this game on the back of a defeat against Haryana Steelers on October 30. They lost the match 28-30 and it was their second loss of the season. Patna Pirates, too, lost their last game by a 26-28 margin against Telugu Titans on October 28.
As for the second encounter of the night, Bengaluru Bulls head into this clash after a win against Dabang Delhi on October 29. They won the match 34-33 and it was their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans got the better of the Pirates in their last match by a 28-26 scoreline on October 28.
UP Yoddhas Vs Patna Pirates: Head-To-Head Record
UP Yoddhas have faced Patna Pirates 15 times in the history of PKL. The Pirates lead the head-to-head record, winning nine times while the Yoddhas have returned with a victory on five occasions. One match between these teams ended in a tie. The last UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates match saw the latter come out on top with a 48-41 victory in season 10.
Bengaluru Bulls Vs Telugu Titans: Head-To-Head Record
Bengaluru Bulls have faced Telugu Titans 24 times in the history of PKL. The Bulls lead the head-to-head record, winning 16 times while the Titans have emerged victorious on just four occasions. Four games ended in ties. The last Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans match saw the former come out on top with a 37-29 victory in season 11.
UP Yoddhas Vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls Vs Telugu Titans, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Day 15 matches of PKL 11 be played?
The UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates game will be played on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Day 15 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.