Pro Kabaddi League 11: Bengaluru Bulls Fight Back To Beat Dabang Delhi, Clinch First Win

As the first half progressed, Ashu Malik was pulling all the strings for the Dabang Delhi K.C. side, and they moved into a 3-point lead around the midway stage of the first half. With 8 minutes to go in the half, the Brijendra Chaudhary inflicted on ALL OUT on the Bengaluru Bulls which further extended the Dabang Delhi K.C.’s advantage. The Dabang Delhi K.C. side were dominating the contest and within the first 15 minutes the Ashu Malik had completed his Super 10, while the Bengaluru Bulls were still finding it difficult to rake in the points. At the half time break, the Dabang Delhi K.C. led 22-14.