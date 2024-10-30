Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Bengaluru Bulls Fight Back To Beat Dabang Delhi, Clinch First Win

For the Bengaluru Bulls, the stars of the show were Jai Bhagwan with 11 points and Pardeep Narwal with seven points in the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 encounter

Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi. Photo: Special Arrangement
The Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a comeback that will be remembered for quite a while, as they defeated the Dabang Delhi K.C. side in grand style, at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad. The Bengaluru Bulls clinched the game at 34-33, to register their first win the of PKL season 11. (More Sports News)

The Dabang Delhi K.C. side had the better start of the two sides and had quickly moved into the lead within the first minutes. The Bengaluru Bulls were finding it hard to break through their opponents, and the Dabang Delhi K.C. side continued to build on.

As the first half progressed, Ashu Malik was pulling all the strings for the Dabang Delhi K.C. side, and they moved into a 3-point lead around the midway stage of the first half. With 8 minutes to go in the half, the Brijendra Chaudhary inflicted on ALL OUT on the Bengaluru Bulls which further extended the Dabang Delhi K.C.’s advantage. The Dabang Delhi K.C. side were dominating the contest and within the first 15 minutes the Ashu Malik had completed his Super 10, while the Bengaluru Bulls were still finding it difficult to rake in the points. At the half time break, the Dabang Delhi K.C. led 22-14.

After the break, the Bengaluru Bulls came out of the blocks stronger, and were beginning to mount a fightback. In the initial minutes of the second half, the momentum was with the Bengaluru Bulls, but soon enough the Dabang Delhi K.C. side got their act going as Sandeep and Vinay started picking up crucial points. At the half-hour mark in the game, the Dabang Delhi K.C. led by 27-22.

From then on in, the Bengaluru Bulls with Jai Bhagwan scoring a Super 10, started to push the Dabang Delhi K.C. side and the contest got really close as the deficit between the two sides was at 2 points. With 2 minutes left, Pardeep Narwal stepped up and inflicted a crucial ALL OUT on the Dabang Delhi K.C., which gave the Bengaluru Bulls a slender 1-point lead, giving them hope of a much-needed win. The comeback was well and truly on.

The Bengaluru Bulls did not disappoint, as they held on for the win. For the Bengaluru Bulls the stars of the show were Jai Bhagwan with 11 points and Pardeep Narwal with 7 points.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Wednesday, October 30 is as follows:

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8pm

Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers – 9pm

