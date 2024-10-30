Pro Kabaddi League 11: Bengal Warriorz, Puneri Paltan Play Out Thrilling Draw

After the break, the Puneri Paltan further extended their lead with Gaurav Khatri landing an ALL OUT on Nitin Dhankhar, which put further pressure on Fazel and co. In response, Sushil Kambrekar inflicted an ALL OUT on the Puneri Paltan which brought the Bengal Warriorz right back into the contest. At the midway stage in the second half, the Bengal Warriorz trailed by 4 points. With five minutes to go, Sushil Kambrekar completed his Super 10, and the Bengal Warriorz continued to fight on.