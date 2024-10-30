Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 11: Bengal Warriorz, Puneri Paltan Play Out Thrilling Draw

Bengal Warriors' Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali became the first player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League to register 500 tackle points

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 match between Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The Bengal Warriorz and the Puneri Paltan played out an exciting draw on Tuesday, at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, at Hyderabad in PKL Season 11. The two teams ended the game locked on 32-32. For the Bengal Warriorz, who registered their second consecutive tie, it was Sushil Kambrekar who top scored with 10 points. (More Sports News)

That apart, all eyes were on the legendary Fazel Atrachali, who rewrote the history books when he registered his 500th tackle point in PKL, and became the first player to do so in the history of the tournament.

It was a cautious start from both the Bengal Warriorz and the Puneri Paltan in the initial minutes, which meant points were hard to come by. However, after the early exchanges, it was the Puneri Paltan who pulled away with a three-point lead, with Mohit Goyat leading the charge.

Bengal Warriorz in action against UP Yoddhas - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: Bengal Warriorz Defeat UP Yoddhas To Register First Win of the Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

After that though the Bengal Warriorz fought back and stormed into the lead with Praveen Thakur and captain Fazel Atrachali leading the way. Midway through the first half though the Bengal Warriorz had picked up a 1-point lead in what was turning out to be a tight game. But in the final minutes of the half, Akash Shinde and Abinesh Nadarajan turned on the heat and the Puneri Paltan stormed into a 5-point lead.

With 2 minutes left in the first half, Fazel Atrachali tackled Mohit Goyat and that saw him reach the 500 tackle points mark in the PKL, a feat that has never been achieved before this in the history of the competition. Right after, the teams went into the half-time break with Puneri Paltan leading 15-12.

After the break, the Puneri Paltan further extended their lead with Gaurav Khatri landing an ALL OUT on Nitin Dhankhar, which put further pressure on Fazel and co. In response, Sushil Kambrekar inflicted an ALL OUT on the Puneri Paltan which brought the Bengal Warriorz right back into the contest. At the midway stage in the second half, the Bengal Warriorz trailed by 4 points. With five minutes to go, Sushil Kambrekar completed his Super 10, and the Bengal Warriorz continued to fight on.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates in Hyderabad. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans Edge Patna Pirates 28-26

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The fightback continued for the Bengal Warriorz, and with a couple of minutes to go they took a slender 1-point lead. However, in the final minute, the Puneri Paltan levelled things up at 32-32 and that’s how the contest ended.

The schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Wednesday, October 30 is as follows:

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas – 8pm

Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers – 9pm

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post
  2. NEP Vs SCO, ICC CWC League Two 2023-27: Nepal Beat Scotland By Five Wickets In Dallas
  3. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, David Bedingham Rebuild Proteas Innings
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Chattogram Weather Forecast
  5. ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Al Amerat Leg Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Serie A: Conte Opens Up On Napoli's Priorities, Goals For 2024-25 Season
  2. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Not Out Of Title Race According To Head Coach Paulo Fonseca
  3. ENG 2-1 SA: England 'A Little Too Sloppy' During South Africa Victory, Says Wiegman
  4. Euro 2025 Qualifiers: Wales Advance To Final Round After Fighting Back To Deny Slovakia
  5. EFL Cup: Brentford, Southampton Survive Scares Against Championship Opposition
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  2. K S Puttaswamy (1926-2024): A Key Figure In The Fight For Privacy In The Digital Age
  3. 'Frivolous, Unfounded': EC Denies Congress' Allegations Of Irregularities In Haryana Assembly Poll Results
  4. Over 100 Flights Across Indian Airlines Receive Bomb Threats On Tuesday
  5. PM Modi Apologizes To Seniors In Delhi, Bengal, Blames Oppn For Ayushman Bharat Implementation Failure
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  2. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  3. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  4. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  5. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
World News
  1. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  2. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
  3. Middle East: Austrian Soldiers Injured By Rockets In Lebanon; Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza| Latest
  4. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  5. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
Latest Stories
  1. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Chattogram Weather Forecast
  2. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  3. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas Vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  5. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. K S Puttaswamy (1926-2024): A Key Figure In The Fight For Privacy In The Digital Age
  7. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, David Bedingham Rebuild Proteas Innings
  8. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh