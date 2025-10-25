U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Hansika, Sarika Storm Into Finals As Four Indian Wrestlers Clinch Bronze

India’s strong run in the women’s events at the U23 World Wrestling Championships continued as Hansika Lamba and Sarika Malik stormed into the finals, putting themselves in contention for gold

U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2025 match report
U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Sarika Malik defeated Poland's Olha Padoshuk in semis. Photo: UWW
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hansika Lamba and Sarika Malik entered the finals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, continuing India’s strong run in the women’s events

  • Hansika dominated the 53kg category, conceding just two points in four bouts

  • Four other Indian women wrestlers also secured bronze medals on Friday

Extending Indian women's impressive run in the women's event at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, Hansika Lamba and Sarika Malik put themselves in line to become the country's latest world champions by reaching the finals while four other women wrestlers grabbed bronze medals, on Friday.

Hansika lost only two points in her four bouts in the 53kg weight class. She began with a 11-0 win over Victoryia Volk and followed that up with a 8-2 victory over Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova.

In the quarterfinal she came up with a technical superiority (10-0) victory over Uzbekistan's Dilshoda Matnazarova.

The semifinal was even better as she won by a huge 11-0 margin against Spain's Carla Jaume Soler. She will next clash with Japan's Haruna Morikawa for the 53kg title.

Sarika got the better of American Alexis Janiak (4-2), and Norway's Othelie Hoeie (5-2) to reach the 59kg semifinals.

In the high-scoring last-four stage bout against Poland's Olha Padoshuk, Sarika emerged winner with a 12-6 scoreline. She is now up against Japan's Ruka Natami.

Neha Sharma blanked Hungary's Roza Szenttamasi 5-0 in the 57kg bronze play-off.

Nishu (55kg) beat Ukraine's Albina Rillia 3-1 while Pulkit (65kg) overpowered Hungary's Eniko Elekes 8-4 in her bronze play-off.

Elekes moved ahead with a quick takedown but Pulkit scored eight points in a row, using her immense power. After taking a commanding 8-2 lead Pulkit played with solid defensive strategy, as she kept the Hungarian in body locks, never allowing her to attack much.

Srishti (68kg) had no problem in going past Hungary's Karolina Pok, winning 6-1 in the bronze medal bout.

Priya Malik had won India's second medal of the tournament on Thursday night by bagging a bronze with a commanding 8-1 win over Mexican wrestler Edna Jimenez Villalba.

Savita (62kg) lost her 1/8th round 3-4 to Ukraine's Iryna Bondar who stunned the Indian with her counter attack and managed to defend her lead. Savita though still has a chance to get a medal and needs to win her repechage round to reach the bronze play-off.

Hanny Kumari (50kg), Diksha Malik (72kg) were knocked out of the tournament earlier.

The competition began in men's freestyle event also on Friday.

Pravinder (74kg) lost his first round by technical superiority to American Mitchell Owen Mesenbrink but Sachin (92kg) lost at the quarterfinals stage.

Published At:
