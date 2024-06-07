Surya Sagar Becomes First Indian To Win Golden Ticket To World League of Fighters

Surya Sagar, the Indian Muay Thai fighter, clinched victory as he became the first Indian contestant to secure the golden ticket for the World League of Fighters. The qualifying event took place in the UAE at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on June 1. (More Sports News)
The event featured five main combat matches for the evening including participants of the cruiserweight, featherweight, middleweight, welterweight and the female featherweight category.
Sagar's win was remarkable among the Indian fighters present, being the first to secure a golden ticket, showcasing strength and determination.
Speaking about Surya Sagar’s headlining victory, Mr. Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World League of Fighters said, “Surya Sagar’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. His commitment to the game and his skill in the ring embodies the essence of the World League of Fighters event. His advancement and his national representation on such a distinguished platform fills us with great pride."
Furthermore, Ukrainian fighter Anatoli Shponarskyi secured a golden ticket by defeating Azerbaijan's Rauf Gerayzade, adding to the excitement of the evening. Dana Begzhonova from Russia won the female featherweight division's golden ticket by displaying excellent technique and stamina against Spain's Alba Morral.
In the middleweight division, Santanfah Sitsongpeenong of Thailand earned a golden ticket by delivering a strong performance against Mahabbat Humbatov of Azerbaijan.
President of WBC Muaythai, Colonel Thanapol Bhakdibhumi, expressed enthusiasm for the inaugural event in the United Arab Emirates, praising the elevated standard of competition. He anticipated continued growth for Muay Thai worldwide through the relentless efforts of these athletes.
The World League of Fighters event received significant support from EaseMyTrip, a popular choice among Indian travelers, and Vernost Technologies, known for their innovative business solutions. Their contributions enhanced operational efficiency and audience engagement, leading to increased event attendance.
The event was also supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand highlighting the country's commitment to promote its cultural heritage. The combination of high-octane fights and pulsating music offered by International DJs added to the spectacle.
Some of Thailand’s most well-known musicians such as the dynamic rapper Two Pee and the gifted singer Kratae performed at the event as well. The enthusiastic audience was further energized by their successful performances.
WLF and the World Boxing Council Muay Thai collaborated to develop the sport and increase its popularity worldwide. For the first time ever, 16 of the top Muay Thai fighters in the world, both male and female, will compete in a franchise-based league-style tournament presented by Combat Sport World.
In the UAE, renowned international combat sports stars will compete for the prestigious WLF WBC Title Belt. They'll be divided into four franchises and engage in head-to-head battles in a round-robin format to determine the ultimate champion.
Leading fighters from all over the world come together for the WLF event, which has proven to be an exciting game.