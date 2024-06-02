Boxing World Qualifiers: Amit, Jaismine Seal 2024 Paris Olympic Quotas

2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (51kg) cliched his Paris quota as he brought his quick reflexes and movement to the party and a few combination of uppercuts made his he won by 5:0 against Liu Chuang of China in the 51kg quarters. (More Sports News)
On the other hand, Jaismine Lamboria has booked her Paris Olympic quota in the Women’s 57ks category after beating Marine Camara 5-0 by unanimous decision at the World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok on Sunday.
She secured the quota that India had lost after Parveen Hooda received a 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure.
She made it to the quarterfinals by beating Mahsati Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva and Ana Milisic in the first two rounds by 5-0.
Jaismine competed in the 60 kg category at the Asian Games and the first World qualifiers, was permitted to compete in the 57 kg category.
The 23-year-old, hailing from Haryana, now becomes the sixth Indian boxer to join Amit Panghal, Nishant Dev, Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar and Lovlina Borgohain who sealed their spots through the 2022 Asian Games.