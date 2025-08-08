St. Jude Championship: Career-best Round Sees Akshay Bhatia Lead Fleetwood

A career-best round from Akshay Bhatia put him one shot clear of Tommy Fleetwood at the St. Jude Championship, the first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, on Thursday.
The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings will play at the BMW Championship from August 14 to 17, after which the top 30 will advance to the season-ending Tour Championship.
Bhatia entered the first event of the playoffs in 45th, and a brilliant first round in Memphis put the 23-year-old in a terrific position to make the all-important top 50.
Bhatia shot an eight-under 62, managing an eagle and two birdies on the last three holes, with Fleetwood one stroke back after carding an opening round of 63.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, Bhatia said ignoring the pressure had worked wonders for his game.
"I'm just really trying to have a little more peace on the golf course," Bhatia said.
"I think this game can consume your life, your happiness, and so I'm just trying to figure out ways to change that because I feel like I don't really want to live my life based off of an unstable game."
Fleetwood, meanwhile, had been two under at the turn but finished his round in astonishing fashion with four straight birdies.
But the Englishman was always certain his upturn was coming, saying: "People talk about this golf course as a second-shot golf course, but it's only a second-shot golf course if you're in the fairway.
"I hit the ball so well off the tee that I was always giving myself an opportunity."
Having entered the St. Jude Championship ninth in the FedEx Cup standings, Fleetwood is virtually assured of qualification already.
Justin Rose and Harry Hall are both one shot back of Fleetwood, alongside American Bud Cauley, while Si Woo Kim is at five under in sixth.
Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler – who is at risk of missing the top 50 – are among a group of five players tied for seventh at four under, with world number one Scottie Scheffler one of eight players to shoot a three-under 67.