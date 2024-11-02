Sangram Singh To Fight His Second MMA Bout In United States In February 2025

Having made a triumphant start, Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sangram Singh has announced his second bout, scheduled for February 2025 in the United States. (More Sports News)
Singh had made history as the first Indian male wrestler to win on MMA debut, defeating Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir. His journey from being a Commonwealth heavyweight champion in wrestling to successfully transitioning into MMA has inspired many aspiring athletes in India and beyond.
The MMA fighter's announcement comes close on the heels of his recent recognition with the International Innovators Change Makers Award 2024 in Sunnyvale, California, underscoring his role in the world of combat sports.
Reflecting on his upcoming bout, wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Singh said, "The martial arts journey never truly ends – it only evolves. Being recognized with the International Innovators Change Makers Award has further fuelled my commitment to breaking new ground.”
At over 40, many athletes consider retirement, but Singh is embracing new challenges with enthusiasm. He added, “This fight in the United States represents not just my personal ambition but a message to every athlete who’s been told they’re past their prime. It’s about proving that age should refine, not define, your dreams.”
Singh’s preparation for his second MMA appearance highlights his dedication to continuous growth and improvement in the sport. “Each training session reminds me of why I made this transition. Wrestling provided me with a strong foundation, but MMA has pushed me to expand my horizons. When young fighters see me competing at this level, I want them to understand that limitations exist only in our minds,” he said.
This philosophy not only shapes his training regimen but also drives his desire to inspire the next generation of athletes. Beyond his athletic pursuits, Singh's broader mission is to inspire others to challenge their limits. “This fight is not just about me; it’s about everyone who has ever felt discouraged by their age or circumstances. If I can inspire just one person, that’s a win,” he stated.
The upcoming bout will feature Singh competing against an established international opponent, though the details are still under wraps. This matchup could lead to a step up in competition, providing the Indian with a platform to showcase his skills on a global stage. He is training diligently and aiming to make a lasting impact in the world of MMA.