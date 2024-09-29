Sangram Singh Targets MMA World Championship Title After Historic Debut Win

Having won a historic debut mixed martial arts (MMA) bout already, Indian wrestler Sangram Singh has said that his next target is winning the World Championship in MMA. (More Sports News)
Singh became India's first male wrestler to win an MMA fight by prevailing over Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir in the 93kg category, and is now eager to drop to 83kg, where he feels his speed and agility will give him an advantage.
“I feel that moving to the 83kg category will allow me to showcase my strengths even more effectively,” the Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion said. “I’m ready to take on this challenge and prove I can compete at the highest level.”
Despite his MMA debut victory, Singh still receives criticism over his fighting style.
He said, “People say I’m not in the right age bracket for success, but I believe that passion and dedication are what truly matter in this sport. I’ve heard comments about kicks not working or how I might break my jaw, but those opinions only fuel my determination. I’m here to redefine what’s possible in MMA."
The wrestler also reflected on how age is no barrier to success in MMA and on the sport’s power to inspire youth. "Age is just a number — what truly defines us is our passion and determination. MMA is not only about physical strength, but also about discipline and resilience, qualities that inspire the youth to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness."
Singh’s win against Ali Raza Nasir highlighted his tenacity and strategic fighting style, earning him recognition and respect within the MMA community. “Winning my debut fight was just the beginning,” said Singh. “I’m ready to take on the challenge of winning the World Championship in MMA. It’s time to prove myself and show what I’m capable of.”
Singh pushes himself to excel in various martial arts disciplines, and his work ethic has garnered attention from international organizations eager to sign him. “I’m grateful for the interest from international events. It’s a testament to the hard work I’ve put in, and I’m excited to seize the opportunities ahead,” the Fit India icon said.
As he prepares for future competitions, Singh is focused on refining his technique and strategy. “Every drop of sweat in training brings me one step closer to my dream. I’m excited for the opportunity to face world-class opponents and compete harder for fulfilling my dream of winning the World Championship in MMA,” he said.
Singh added: “I believe that no matter the challenges, a true fighter finds a way to rise.”