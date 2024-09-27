UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back and this time, the Fight Night action moves to the French capital. Paris will welcome back the country's homegrown star in the main event, with Benoit Saint-Denis taking on Brazil's Renato Moicano late on Saturday night (12:30 am on Sunday, September 29, 2024 as per India time). (More Sports News)
Saint-Denis had lost to Dustin Poirier by knockout at UFC 299 but will bank on home support as he looks to deliver a memorable performance on his home turf, the Accor Arena.
Saint-Denis has a record of 13-2-0 (one no contest) and has taken part in 16 fights in the lightweight category.
Ahead of his face-off against Moicano, Saint-Denis spoke exclusively with Outlook India. Read edited excerpts of the interview below:
Q. How does it feel to have your fight on your home turf (Accor Arena) in Paris, France?
A. It feels great. It's the third time I am fighting here so I am very happy about that. I just love it (fighting at the Accor Arena) as the public is crazy about the sport, so it's great.
Q. What special strategy will you deploy when you go up against Renato Moicano?
A. I would like to just be the better fighter in the ring against him (Moicano). He's a tough fighter, and also is one of the best in mixed martial arts (MMA) on the planet. It's a tough division and I would expect a tough fight as the winner would land in the top 10, so expect a war.
Q. How did you get the nickname 'God of War'? What do you make of it?
A. My brothers have chosen this name for me because I was formerly with the French special forces. I have been on the battlefield since I was 18 and I am very happy with the nickname. It's all about the intensity I bring to a fight.
Q. You lost to Dustin Poitier in the last bout. What went wrong?
A. I learned a lot (from the fight). Also, you cannot take MMA lightly. You have to be ready 100 per cent, healthy and in good condition. One must never underestimate their opponent (which I did). At the end of the day, the fighter who is fresher in the ring wins and you have to feel good for your fight.
Q. You have released an autobiographical comic strip named 'Benoit Saint Denis, God of War'. Are you planning to release or work on any other similar projects in the future?
A. I don't know (if I will release another similar project). But it was a very nice project and I'm very happy about it. It was the editors and my wife (Laura Saint-Denis) who brought this project to life and it's an honour to share this project about this level of MMA and my life. Perhaps it will help those who want to take up MMA as a career or are looking one way or the other at life. Very happy about it.
Moicano Vs Saint-Denis: Where To Watch The Fight
