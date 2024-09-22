Sangram Singh Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Male Wrestler to Win MMA Fight

Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh has made an unforgettable debut in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). At the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, Singh delivered a record-breaking performance by securing the fastest-ever win for an Indian fighter in the 93 kg division. (More Sports News)
Facing off against Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir, who is 17 years younger than him, Singh achieved victory in just one minute and thirty seconds, marking his entrance into MMA with a powerful statement.
This historic win, in the India versus Pakistan match, not only establishes Singh as a formidable MMA competitor but also raises the profile of Indian athletes on the international combat sports stage.
A seasoned wrestler with a background in traditional Indian wrestling, Sangram Singh seamlessly transitioned his skills into the MMA arena, utilizing his grappling expertise and strategic preparation to secure a clear victory.
The bout was highly anticipated, with Singh’s reputation as a Commonwealth wrestling champion suggesting he would adapt well to mixed martial arts—but his performance exceeded all expectations.
In his post-fight interview, triumphant Singh expressed pride in his achievement, dedicating the win to India. “I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India,” he declared.
“This is not just a personal triumph, but a moment that I hope will inspire young athletes to explore MMA and strive for greatness.” Singh also emphasized the broader implications of his victory, advocating for more support from the Indian government for the sport of mixed martial arts, and calling for initiatives to nurture the next generation of fighters.
Singh credited much of his success to his coaches. He highlighted the pivotal role of his Indian coach Bhupesh Kumar and his international coach David, who helped him refine his MMA techniques. “I could not have been better prepared for this fight,” Singh stated, underscoring the importance of mentorship and guidance in his journey to MMA victory.