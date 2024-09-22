Other Sports

Sangram Singh Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Male Wrestler to Win MMA Fight

This historic win, in the India versus Pakistan match, not only establishes Singh as a formidable MMA competitor but also raises the profile of Indian athletes on the international combat sports stage

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh after his MMA win
Indian wrestler Sangram Singh after his MMA win against Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Indian wrestler and Commonwealth Heavyweight champion Sangram Singh has made an unforgettable debut in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). At the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, Singh delivered a record-breaking performance by securing the fastest-ever win for an Indian fighter in the 93 kg division. (More Sports News)

Facing off against Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir, who is 17 years younger than him, Singh achieved victory in just one minute and thirty seconds, marking his entrance into MMA with a powerful statement.

This historic win, in the India versus Pakistan match, not only establishes Singh as a formidable MMA competitor but also raises the profile of Indian athletes on the international combat sports stage.

A seasoned wrestler with a background in traditional Indian wrestling, Sangram Singh seamlessly transitioned his skills into the MMA arena, utilizing his grappling expertise and strategic preparation to secure a clear victory.

The bout was highly anticipated, with Singh’s reputation as a Commonwealth wrestling champion suggesting he would adapt well to mixed martial arts—but his performance exceeded all expectations.

Former Indian wrestler Sangram Singh. - Photo: Special Arrangement
Sangram Singh: India’s Wrestling Icon Set For MMA Debut Against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In his post-fight interview, triumphant Singh expressed pride in his achievement, dedicating the win to India. “I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India,” he declared.

“This is not just a personal triumph, but a moment that I hope will inspire young athletes to explore MMA and strive for greatness.” Singh also emphasized the broader implications of his victory, advocating for more support from the Indian government for the sport of mixed martial arts, and calling for initiatives to nurture the next generation of fighters.

Singh credited much of his success to his coaches. He highlighted the pivotal role of his Indian coach Bhupesh Kumar and his international coach David, who helped him refine his MMA techniques. “I could not have been better prepared for this fight,” Singh stated, underscoring the importance of mentorship and guidance in his journey to MMA victory.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: AFG Bat First In Sharjah - Check Playing XIs
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D Beat India A 257 Runs As Arshdeep Singh Takes Six Wickets
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Jadeja Pick Nine As India Humble Bangladesh In Chennai - In Pics
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Cricket Match
  5. Lesotho Vs Tanzania, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Bat First In Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement
  2. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone To Manage Players' Minutes As Packed Schedule Bites
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus Share Points With Napoli After 0-0 Draw - In Pics
  4. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
  5. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  2. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  3. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  4. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  5. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Woman's Dismemberment Discovery Reminds Nation Of Shraddha Walker's Murder
  2. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  3. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  4. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  5. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. Elon Musk And Indian-American Billionaire Vinod Khosla Clash On X Over Public Beach Access Controversy
  3. Sri Lanka Elections 2024: Presidential Poll Goes To Historic 2nd Count After No Candidate Crosses 50% Mark
  4. Iran Mine Explosion: 51 Killed After Methane Leak Causes Blast In Coal Mine
  5. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch