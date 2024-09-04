Other Sports

Sangram Singh: India's Wrestling Icon Set For MMA Debut Against Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir

Sangram Singh has been a prominent figure in Indian media, participating in popular reality television shows and securing roles in Bollywood films. However, his heart has always remained with sports, particularly in nurturing and promoting combat sports among the youth of India

Sangram Singh Former Indian wrestler
Former Indian wrestler Sangram Singh. Photo: Special Arrangement
Sangram Singh, the nation’s first male wrestler and a former ambassador of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is set to make his highly anticipated debut in mixed martial arts (MMA). Singh will face off against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir at the Gama International Fighting Championship, scheduled to take place on 21st September 2024, at Heroes Square in Tbilisi, Georgia.

This milestone marks Sangram Singh’s transition from wrestling, a sport in which he has excelled at both national and international levels, to the world of MMA. His debut is not just a personal endeavour but a significant step towards raising the profile of Indian athletes in the global combat sports arena.

Sangram Singh’s career is a testament to perseverance and determination. Overcoming a diagnosis of arthritis at a young age, Singh pursued his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. His journey from a small town in India to being crowned the World’s Best Professional Wrestler in 2012 is nothing short of inspirational. Singh’s accolades also include back-to-back victories at the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championships in 2015 and 2016.

Beyond his wrestling achievements, Sangram Singh has been a prominent figure in Indian media, participating in popular reality television shows and securing roles in Bollywood films. However, his heart has always remained with sports, particularly in nurturing and promoting combat sports among the youth of India.

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh Photo: Special Arrangement
Sangram Singh’s foray into MMA is driven by his desire to bring the sport closer to Indian athletes and fans. “My journey from wrestling to MMA isn’t just for me,” Singh stated. “I hope to build the sport in India and pave inroads for our young Indian fighters to travel places and participate. I want to inspire them to believe that with commitment and effort, they too can achieve greatness globally.”

Singh’s move into MMA has been met with enthusiasm from the global combat sports community. Giga Kukhalashvili, Chairman and Founder of GAMA, described Singh’s participation as a significant milestone for the championship. “The debut of Superstar Sangram Singh in our championship marks a significant milestone for GAMA, as it brings notable representation from India. His dedication and skill in the ring will showcase the true spirit of competition, and his performance is anticipated to be highly memorable,” Kukhalashvili remarked.

George Gocheleishvili, President and Founder of GAMA, echoed these sentiments, noting that Singh’s involvement underscores the championship’s commitment to advancing MMA. “Welcoming Sangram Singh to the GAMA event demonstrates our commitment to advancing mixed martial arts. His established reputation and unique style are expected to make a significant impact on the international stage, paving the way for future Indian talents.”

As Sangram Singh steps into the MMA arena, expectations are high. His entry into the sport is not only a testament to his versatility and ambition but also a beacon of hope for Indian combat sports. Singh’s debut against Ali Raza Nasir promises to be a thrilling contest, one that could potentially open doors for aspiring Indian athletes in the world of mixed martial arts.

