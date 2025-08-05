Ryder Cup: Matt Fitzpatrick Eyeing Spot After Overcoming Poor Run Of Form

Fitzpatrick secured a fourth-place finish at The Open last month, matching his career-best at the major, after starting the final day just one shot behind eventual winner Scottie Scheffler

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick at The Open
info_icon

Matt Fitzpatrick revealed he needed to get himself together to ensure he found the form that won him the US Open title back in 2022. 

Fitzpatrick finished fourth at The Open last month, equalling his career-best at the major, having entered the final day one shot adrift of eventual winner Scottie Scheffler. 

The 30-year-old has impressed since shooting 78 and 72 to miss the cut in the Players Championship in March, a moment which he described as the lowest point of his career. 

He had managed a run of just one top-10 finish in the previous year and fell outside the top 80, and Fitzpatrick acknowledged the struggles to get to this point. 

"I just didn't have it," Fitzpatrick told BBC Sport. "I'd put in a tonne of work, my coaches had put in so much work, and it just didn't happen.

"There's no stone left unturned for me, but it's hard when you're intending to hit a shot and miss it by quite a lot. I just didn't know what was coming.

"And that's when confidence hits an all-time low, and you feel like you can't progress."

But the work is beginning to pay off. Fitzpatrick was eighth in May's US PGA at Quail Hollow, one of five top-10 finishes since tying for 40th place at the Masters.

Those runs include a fourth-placed finish at the Scottish Open the week before Portrush, as well as a share of eighth at Wyndham last Sunday. 

The week after the Masters had concluded, Fitzpatrick chose to split with long-term coach Mike Walker, and is now working with the renowned Mark Blackburn. 

He also split with caddie Billy Foster, and though Fitzpatrick revealed it was a difficult decision to make, he feels as though it was the right one for his career. 

"My relationship with Mike is more important than golf really," Fitzpatrick said. "He's someone I've looked up to since I was 14 or 15.

"I could tell him anything and my respect for him is so high. At the same time, I wasn't playing well and things probably needed to change.

"It's my job and I needed to get myself together."

Fitzpatrick is hoping to make his fourth appearance in the Ryder Cup this September at Bethpage Black, with only three more events left before qualification ends. 

As things stand, the Briton will likely need to be reliant on a captain's pick from Luke Donald, with Fitzpatrick currently 12th in the standings. 

Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre are all ahead. 

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has already qualified, and Fitzpatrick is keen to join him at the event. 

"Despite my record, I still want to be part of it to give myself a chance to improve on it," he said.

"In the last 15 months there's been an extra effort to try and be a little bit more forgiving to myself and understanding my own psychology really," he admitted.

"My biggest thing I would take away from the slump is catching things earlier. I can't afford to get to that stage again.

"It was a tough time for me and the problem was it went on for so long.

"You can't afford to be behind the eight-ball, and you need to catch those things as early as you can, and turn them round as quickly as you can."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance