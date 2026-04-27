Rugby Premier League To Launch Inaugural Women's Edition - Check Teams And Dates

The four teams are Chennai Bulls (owned by Avid Sys Sports), Delhi Redz (RMZ Corp), Mumbai Dreamers (Dream Sports) and Kolkata Banga Tigers (Hunch Ventures)

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Rugby-Premier-League
Bollywood actor and President of Rugby India Rahul Bose addresses a press conference, ahead of the launch of the Rugby Premier League (RPL). Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rugby Premier League to feature women from June this year

  • GMR Sports, in partnership with Rugby India, is organising the league

  • Four teams to feature in the inaugural edition

Rugby Premier League (RPL) will have its inaugural women's edition in June with four franchise teams competing, the organisers announced on Monday.

Four of the six men’s teams which competed in the RPL in 2025 will also field women’s teams when the league is held from June 16-28 at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

The four teams are Chennai Bulls (owned by Avid Sys Sports), Delhi Redz (RMZ Corp), Mumbai Dreamers (Dream Sports) and Kolkata Banga Tigers (Hunch Ventures).

GMR Sports, in partnership with Rugby India, is organising the league.

The player draft and auction for the four women’s teams and six men’s teams, including Hyderabad Heroes and Bengaluru Bravehearts, will take place in Hyderabad on April 30.

The HSBC Rugby Premier League builds on the strong foundation of its debut season held in Mumbai last year, which featured six men’s franchises.

Speaking on the introduction of the women's tournament, Rugby India President Rahul Bose said: “It has always been our dream at Rugby India to have an RPL Women edition. This year that dream comes to fruition.

"We have our partners, GMR Sports and our wonderful franchises to thank. Women’s 7s rugby across the world is as exciting as Men’s 7s rugby.”

Related Content
The India U17 women's football team starting the third women's international friendly against Russia on April 17, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India U17 0-3 Russia U17, Women's Friendly: Young Tigresses End Sochi Campaign With Third Defeat
The India U17 women's team starting during the international friendly match against Russia on April 11, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Russia Live Streaming, U-17 Women's Friendly Match: When, Where To Watch The 2nd Encounter?
Rowers in action during the launch ceremony on Friday - Special Arrangement
Inspire Institute Of Sport Partners With Rowing Federation Of India To Launch Women’s Excellence Programme
Players of India celebrate the win during the Womens International Series 3rd T20I game between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia.  - Source: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo
Who Gets to Be A Woman In Sport?
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Stage Set For Virat Kohli's 'Homecoming'; KL Rahul In Focus For Capitals

  2. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  3. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  4. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  5. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas Cup 2026 Finals: India Complete 5-0 Sweep Of Australia, Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Register Wins

  4. PV Sindhu Begins Her Journey In Global Badminton Governance As BWF Council Member

  5. IND Vs AUS Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty Win Big As India Dominate Australia

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  3. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

  4. Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

  5. Cracks In BJD Ranks: Ex-MP Manjulata Mandal, Walk Out

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Why Pussy Riot Is Challenging Russia’s Return To Venice Biennale 2026

  2. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  3. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  2. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  3. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

  4. Iran FM Araghchi Heads To Russia After Pakistan Talks

  5. Delhi Cop Fires At Delivery Agent, Kills Him, Strikes Another Man

  6. Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Strategic Ties And Region

  7. TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

  8. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio