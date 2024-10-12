Other Sports

Puneri Paltan Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

One of the most consistent teams over the past few campaigns, the Paltans secured 19 wins, including the playoffs in PKL 10, setting a new benchmark for the most wins by any team in a single Pro Kabaddi League season

puneri-paltans-pro-kabaddi-league-2024-25
Puneri Paltans. Photo: PKL
info_icon

Puneri Paltan will aim to become just the second team in league history to defend their PKL title successfully when they kickstart their campaign at the Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League starting on October 19, Saturday 2024. (Live Streaming | More Sports News)

One of the most consistent teams over the past few campaigns, the Paltans secured 19 wins, including the playoffs in PKL 10, setting a new benchmark for the most wins by any team in a single Pro Kabaddi season.

Having been part of the playoffs in six out of the 10 editions of PKL, Season 11 will see Puneri Paltan led by head coach BC Ramesh for a third successive campaign. BC Ramesh has won two PKL titles with Bengal Warriors in Season 7 and with Puneri Paltan in Season 10. He was also an assistant coach when Bengaluru Bulls won the title in Season 6.

The Puneria Paltan have retained most of their core squad prior to the PKL 11 Player Auction. Their most expensive buy was raider V Ajith Kumar, who was brought in for INR 66 lakhs. Apart from V Ajith Kumar, Puneri Paltan acquired eight other players at the Player Auction. Here, we take a closer look at their squad before their title defence begins in Season 11.

Puneri Paltan Team Strengths

Puneri Paltan’s biggest strength heading into Season 11 is the retention of most of their title-winning squad from last season. In attack, they’ve held on to Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, and Akash Shinde, all of whom contributed raid points at crucial junctures when called upon last season. This trio combined to accumulate 274 raid points, ensuring they shared attacking responsibilities last season.

Similarly, most of their defensive stars from Season 10 such as Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Gaurav Khatri are also part of the team. Known for their formidable defence, the Paltan recorded the most tackle points (349), the best average tackle points (14.5), and conceded the fewest All-Outs (14) last season.

Dabang Delhi PKL 11 Preview. - Dabang Delhi.
Dabang Delhi K.C. Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Additionally, the presence of skipper and last season’s MVP, Aslam Inamdar, further strengthens the team. He is an inspirational leader on the mat who have managed 142 raid points and 26 tackle points last season, a tally that the Puneria Paltans captain will be eager to surpass in the upcoming campaign.

Puneri Paltan Team Weaknesses:

While Puneri Paltan did retain most of their core squad from their title-winning Season 10 campaign, the departure of star Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh ahead of PKL 11 cannot be overlooked. A talismanic presence in the team last season, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh not only topped the tackle points chart (99) in PKL 10 but also delivered in pivotal moments, contributing 27 raid points as well.

His mere presence in Puneri Paltan’s defence instilled fear in opposition raiders. While the reigning champions invested in new defenders at the Player Auction to cover for Chiyaneh’s departure, it remains to be seen whether any of their new tacklers can match or even come close to filling the massive void left by the Iranian.

Puneri Paltan Team Opportunities

After an underwhelming season from a personal point of view, V Ajith Kumar will be hoping to make the most of his fresh start with Puneri Paltan in Season 11. Last season, V Ajith Kumar amassed 80 raid points, his lowest in a single edition since his debut in PKL Season 7.

He will be eager to return to his best with the Paltan in the upcoming campaign, adding to his 460 raid points. Another player who will look to seize the opportunity in PKL 11 is Mohd. Amaan. A left corner defender, he is yet to make his PKL debut but is expected to have a significant impact in Season 11 after demonstrating his defensive dominance in the domestic kabaddi circuit of late.

Threats

The left side of Puneri Paltan’s defence could be an area that opposition teams may look to exploit following Chiyaneh’s departure. The reigning champions have acquired Vishal, Aman, and Mohit to offset Chiyaneh’s formidable presence. Vishal has accumulated 174 tackle points over the course of his career, while Aman has notched up 135.

However, neither were particularly prolific last season in terms of tackle points scored, with Vishal managing just 12 and Aman picking up 22. Replacing Chiyaneh with the aforementioned duo, along with Mohit, who has scored a respectable 91 tackle points in two seasons which could prove detrimental to Puneri Paltan if the new additions fail to step up and make their presence felt on the mat.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Bowlers Attack, SL-W At 78/3 After 15 Overs
  2. NZ-W Vs SL-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Southern Super Stars Vs Konark Suryas Odisha Live Streaming, Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes: Robin Uthappa To Lead India - Check Full Squad
  5. Toyam Hyderabad Vs India Capitals, LLC 2024 Eliminator, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. India Vs Vietnam Live Score, International Friendly: IND Brace For Tricky VIE Test In Nam Dinh
  2. Iceland Fight Back To Hold Wales 2-2 In Nations League - In Pics
  3. Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  4. Nations League: Germany Pip Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 To Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  5. FIFA World Cup Tickets Investigation On Former Official Jerome Valcke Closed After Nine Years
Tennis News
  1. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
  2. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic To Monitor Jakub Mensik After Fighting Back In Quarter-final
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen To Face Wang Xinyu In First All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  4. Shanghai Masters: Serbian Novak Djokovic Survives Jakub Mensik Scare To Reach Semi-Final
  5. World Tennis League 2024 Season 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  2. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  3. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Case: More Doctors Join Hunger Strike, Private Hospitals Also Begin ‘Ceasework’
  2. 'No Substantive Discussion', Says India As Modi Meets Trudeau In Laos During ASEAN Summit
  3. Inhabiting Raavan, The Good And The Bad
  4. New Haryana Government To Be Sworn-In On Oct 17 With Nayab Singh Saini As CM
  5. Air India Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing In Trichy After Mid-Air Hydraulic Failure | Here's What Happened
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  2. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  3. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  4. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  5. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
World News
  1. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  2. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
  3. Bolivia Joins Hands With South Africa In Genocide Case Against Israel At ICJ | All About The Case
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. Middle East Tensions: Iran Hit By 'Heavy Cyberattacks', US Imposes Sanctions On Iran | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures