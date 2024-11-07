Other Sports

PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash

In the end, U Mumba took a two-point lead after Amirmohammad Zafardanesh ensured that the Patna Pirates were ALL OUT, sealing a well-earned victory

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, PKL 11
U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, PKL 11 Photo: Pro Kabaddi League
info_icon

Ajit Chavan was at his best for the U Mumba as he led his team to a 42-40 victory over the Patna Pirates at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Ajit finished the game with an impressive 19 points in 18 raids, negating the 15 points from his counterpart Devank Dalal for the Patna Pirates. (More Sports News)

Despite the final result, it was the young raiding duo of Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab that gave the Patna Pirates the perfect start. U Mumba were not to be left behind for too long, however, as two consecutive Super Tackles proved crucial for the Sunil Kumar-led side, allowing them to get both Devank and Ayan off the mat.

The first ALL OUT of the game was registered to the name of the Patna Pirates, courtesy of a two-point raid by Ayan. It was a bold move that gave the Shubham Shinde-led side the lead, but Ajit Chavan was equally adept in one of his raids, which ended in a Super Raid and also reduced the deficit.

The youngster was not done, however, and another Super Raid completed his Super 10 and also got the Patna Pirates ALL OUT for the first time in the game. With 11 points in just seven raids, Ajit went on to give his team the lead at the end of the first half, with the score reading 24-21.

Action from the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas match in Pro Kabaddi League season 11. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: Devank Leads Patna Pirates To 42-40 Win Over Tamil Thalaivas In Hyderabad

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Having taken the lead early, U Mumba worked hard to maintain it. It seemed like Ajit kept winning points whenever he went to raid, ensuring that the Patna Pirates were unable to take the lead despite scoring points regularly.

A see-saw of a match from the get-go, this time it was Devank who reached his Super 10 with a Super Raid for the Patna Pirates. It was a gutsy move from young raider who made the most of the Do-Or-Die raid, which shifted the lead back to his team.

As the match neared its end, the Patna Pirates thought that they could hold on to their extremely slender lead but Ajit and U Mumba had other plans. He succeeded in multiple raids and levelled the score, taking the Patna Pirates to their last player on the mat. In the end, U Mumba took a two-point lead after Amirmohammad Zafardanesh ensured that the Patna Pirates were ALL OUT, sealing a well-earned victory.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ellyse Perry Run Out Goes Unappealed As Sydney Sixers Beat Hobart Hurricanes By 6 Runs In WBBL - Watch
  2. West Indies Vs England 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Windies Opt To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Italy Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 3: When And Where To Watch
  5. Bahrain Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 2: When And Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Southern Rivals Aim To Bounce Back After Recent Setbacks
  2. Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni Out With Sprained Ankle
  3. Andre Onana Insists Man United Will 'Step Up' Under Ruben Amorim
  4. Lille 1-1 Juventus, UEFA Champions League: Thiago Motta Feels Juve 'Deserved More' From Stalemate
  5. FC Goa 2-1 Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku, Iker Guarrotxena Strike As Gaurs Overcome Shers
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  2. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  3. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  4. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  5. In Pictures: Layers Of Smog Continues To Engulf National Capital Region
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival