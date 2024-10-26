PKL 11: Devank Leads Patna Pirates To 42-40 Win Over Tamil Thalaivas In Hyderabad

After the break, Devank continued to chip away at the lead, and landed another Super Raid which brought the deficit down to 2 points. Devank, who had registered a whopping 22 points in the first 30 minutes of the game, caught the Tamil Thalaivas off guard. The Patna Pirates’ raider took was in the mood for more, and with five minutes to go in the game, he put his team in the lead. By now, the dangerous Devank had scored 25 points, and was intent on getting the job done for his side.