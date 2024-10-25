PKL 11: All-Round Puneri Paltan Thump Bengaluru Bulls 36-22 In Hyderabad

As the first half wore on, the Puneri Paltan strengthened their stranglehold on the game with almost each and every member of the side picking up crucial points. In the first half, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat led the charge for the Puneri Paltan, who went into the break with the score at 18-11 in their favour. In the second half, the Bengaluru Bulls would have a big task on hand.