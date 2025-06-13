WNBA: Paige Bueckers Embraces Leadership Role To Spark Dallas Wings Turnaround

Paige Bueckers is happy to take on a leadership role at the Dallas Wings and believes she can help to ensure their results improve.
Bueckers, who returned after missing four games due to concussion protocol and an illness, finished with 35 points in the Wings' 93-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.
She became the fourth rookie in Dallas history to score 30+ points in a single game, with Arike Ogunbowale the last to do it in 2019.
It was a career-best performance from the 23-year-old, topping her previous high of 21, as she made her first six shots of the game and finished 13-of-19.
However, it was not enough to snap Dallas' losing streak as they fell to a sixth straight loss.
Despite only being in her rookie season, Bueckers is looking to help out in a leadership role, though she admitted there are challenges given the Wings' struggle for form.
"It's challenging but very rewarding in a sense of you just being super process-oriented and not result-oriented," she said.
"And how we want to have a set of standards, build a culture, and have a way we do things and stick to that, regardless of wins or losses, and trying to build what that looks like for this team.
"The results will follow and will come as we continue to stay disciplined in who we are every single day.
"So, just trying to lead by example, lead with my voice, and just have difficult conversations. Get to know these people on and off the court and continue to build that chemistry."
The Wings, who are now 1-10 and sit bottom of the WNBA, will look to turn their form around on Friday against the Las Vegas Aces.