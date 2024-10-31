Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 goes on and Thursday, October 31, brings two more exciting matches for the fans. Patna Pirates take on Dabang Delhi in the first match before Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba face off in the second match of the evening. (More Sports News)
Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi both have lost more matches than they have won. Delhi have won just two but lost three so far in the season. Patna have only played three matches till now and they have won only one of those, losing the other two.
Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba also have had mixed results so far in the season. Jaipur have won two matches, lost one and drawn one in their four games that they have played so far. U Mumba have tasted all three results once in their three outings.
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches of PKL 11 be played?
The Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi game will be played on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8pm IST, and U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi and U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.