Pro Kabaddi League: Devank Dalal Helps Bengal Warriorz Pip Patna Pirates 48-42

Devank Dalal tallied 22 points through some sharp raids and timely bonuses as well as his eighth consecutive Super 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 season

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz match report pro kabaddi league 2025
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz in Jaipur. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengal Warriorz started brightly with a raid from Devank Dalal

  • Patna Pirates responded through Maninder Singh and led 16-11 at time-out

  • Himanshu Narwal produced a game-changing raid in the final minute

Devank Dalal's impressive show helped Bengal Warriorz pip Patna Pirates 48-42 in their Pro Kabaddi League contest in Jaipur on Saturday.

Devank scored 22 points through a mix of sharp raids and timely bonuses as well as his eighth straight Super 10 of the season.

The Bengal Warriorz started brightly with a raid from Devank, but the Pirates responded through Maninder Singh. Both teams exchanged points before Maninder’s multi-point raid shifted momentum, helping Patna push ahead 7-6.

Their defence then stepped up, and with Ayan leading the charge, they inflicted the first all out to take control at 13-7. By the time-out, the Pirates had stretched the lead to 16-11.

Just when Patna looked dominant, Devank turned the game around. A brilliant Super Raid not only cut the deficit to 17-14 but also brought up his Super 10. Himanshu Narwal added a raid point, and the Warriorz capitalised by enforcing an all out of their own to level scores at 19-19.

UP Yoddhas registered a tie-breaker victory. - X/ProKabaddi
UP Yoddhas Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025: Bhavani Rajput Tops Points In 6-5 Tie-breaker Victory In Jaipur

BY PTI

Related Content
Related Content

The Warriorz's then took a slender 26-25 lead at the break.

The Warriorz carried their momentum into the second half, extending their lead before Ayan struck back for the Pirates. A tackle soon brought parity at 27-27, and Ayan, in fine form, completed his Super 10 to keep Patna in touch.

Himanshu Narwal produced a game-changing raid in the final minute as his effort not only brought points but also triggered an all out, handing the Warriorz a decisive four-point cushion. The Warriorz went on to close out the match thereon.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PAK Skipper Salman Agha Refuses To Rein In Haris Rauf Aggression

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: NEP Stun Windies By 19 Runs To Seal First Full Member Victory

  3. India Vs New Zealand, Women's ODI World Cup Warm-Up: All-Round IND-W Win Rain-Hit Match By Four Wickets

  4. Indian Spinner Rahul Chahar Steals Show With 8-51 Spell As Surrey Beat Hampshire – WATCH

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: Morne Morkel Predicts Key Battle Between Abhishek Sharma And Shaheen Afridi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  2. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  3. Ladakh’s Struggle: Land, Identity, Sixth Schedule Demands, And The Fight For Dignity

  4. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  5. Sonam Wangchuk Arrested After Deadly Ladakh Clashes; Internet Snapped In Leh

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  2. Will The Latest US Peace Plan Work?

  3. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  4. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  5. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations