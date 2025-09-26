UP Yoddhas Vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2025: Bhavani Rajput Tops Points In 6-5 Tie-breaker Victory In Jaipur

Bhavani Rajput topped the points for UP, bagging 10 of them, as he was ably supported by the likes of Gagan Gowda (6), Sumit Sangwan (4), Ashu Singh (4), and Guman Singh (3)

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
UP Yoddhas registered a tie-breaker victory. Photo: X/ProKabaddi
info_icon

UP Yoddhas showed nerves of steel to beat Bengaluru Bulls 6-5 in the tie-breaker to register their second win on the trot in the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday.

The match went into the tie-breaker after the scores were tied 36-36 in regulation time at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Bhavani Rajput topped the points for UP, bagging 10 of them, as he was ably supported by the likes of Gagan Gowda (6), Sumit Sangwan (4), Ashu Singh (4), and Guman Singh (3).

UP Yoddhas will face Gujarat Giants on September 29 in New Delhi, while Bengaluru Bulls will clash against Puneri Paltan on October 2.

The game was hanging in balance in the first half, with the Bulls leading narrowly 20-19. However, the Yoddhas regrouped to garner 17 points in the next 20 minutes, powered by seven tackles and two all-out points.

The Yoddhas secured a 44.68% raid strike rate, 38.3% raid success rate, alongside one Super Raid. Defensively, their 42.86% tackle success rate far exceeded the 36.67% recorded by their opponents.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  2. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4s: Taskin Ahmed Wags Finger After Dismissing Mohammad Nawaz - Watch

  5. IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara In Line To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  2. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  3. 60 Detained After Communal Clash In Gandhinagar’s Bahiyal Village Over WhatsApp Post

  4. Rahul Gandhi Releases ‘Most Backward Justice Manifesto’ Ahead of Bihar Elections

  5. Late Night Summons, Hidden Camera And More | Inside Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  3. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

  4. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand