Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 6 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

The ninth day of the Paris Paralympic Games is set to bring thrilling action from the French capital. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)
India's Dipesh Kumar will be in action in the men's javelin throw F54 finals, while Dilip Givit will take part in the men's 400m T45, T46, T47 Round 1.
Praveen Kumar will fight for a podium finish in the men's high jump T44, T62, T64 final.
Paris Paralympics India September 6 Full Schedule
|TIME (IST)
|SPORTS
|EVENT
|ATHLETE
|1:30 PM Onwards
|Para Canoe
|Men's KL1 200m Heats
|Yash Kumar
|1:38 PM
|Para Athletics
|Women's 200m T12 Round 1
|Simran
|1:50 PM Onwards
|Para Canoe
|Women's VL2 200m Heats
|Prachi Yadav
|2:07 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F54 Final
|Dipesh Kumar
|2:50 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's 400m T45, T46, T47 Round 1
|Dilip Gavit
|2:55 PM Onwards
|Para Canoe
|Women's KL1 200m Heats
|Pooja Ojha
|3:21 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's High Jump T44, T62, T64 Final
|Praveen Kumar
|8:30 PM
|Para Powerlifting
|Women's Up To 67Kg Final
|Kasthuri Rajamani
|10:30 PM
|Para Athletics
|Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final
|Bhuvanaben Chaudhary
|10:34 PM
|Para Athletics
|Men's Shot Put F56, F57 Final
|Soman Rana, Hokato Sema
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 9 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.