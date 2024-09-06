Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, September 6 - Full Schedule, IST Timings And Live Streaming Info

Here is the detailed schedule of all Indians in action today at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, with IST timings of their events

Praveen-Kumar-File-Photo
Indian para athlete Praveen Kumar Photo: File
info_icon

The ninth day of the Paris Paralympic Games is set to bring thrilling action from the French capital. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)

India's Dipesh Kumar will be in action in the men's javelin throw F54 finals, while Dilip Givit will take part in the men's 400m T45, T46, T47 Round 1.

Praveen Kumar will fight for a podium finish in the men's high jump T44, T62, T64 final.

Paris Paralympics India September 6 Full Schedule

TIME (IST) SPORTS EVENT ATHLETE
1:30 PM Onwards Para Canoe Men's KL1 200m Heats Yash Kumar
1:38 PM Para Athletics Women's 200m T12 Round 1 Simran
1:50 PM Onwards Para Canoe Women's VL2 200m Heats Prachi Yadav
2:07 PM Para Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F54 Final Dipesh Kumar
2:50 PM Para Athletics Men's 400m T45, T46, T47 Round 1 Dilip Gavit
2:55 PM Onwards Para Canoe Women's KL1 200m Heats Pooja Ojha
3:21 PM Para Athletics Men's High Jump T44, T62, T64 Final Praveen Kumar
8:30 PM Para Powerlifting Women's Up To 67Kg Final Kasthuri Rajamani
10:30 PM Para Athletics Women's Javelin Throw F46 Final Bhuvanaben Chaudhary
10:34 PM Para Athletics Men's Shot Put F56, F57 Final Soman Rana, Hokato Sema

India At Paris Paralympics, Day 9: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Indian athletes in action on Day 9 of Paris Paralympics?

The India-interest events of Paris Paralympics Day 9 will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

