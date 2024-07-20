Other Sports

Paris Paralympic Games 2024: Jumper Roderick Townsend Sets Sights On More Medals

Roderick Townsend stands out at the US Paralympic Track and Field trials, and it's not just the purple singlet, white cleats and blonde hair. He's trying to get back to a third Paralympics, having already won gold in the high jump (twice) and the long jump (once)

Paralympics countdown to 100 days X @PaulMcCartney
Countdown to Paralympics Photo: X/ @PaulMcCartney
info_icon

Roderick Townsend stands out at the US Paralympic Track and Field trials, and it's not just the purple singlet, white cleats and blonde hair. He's trying to get back to a third Paralympics, having already won gold in the high jump (twice) and the long jump (once). (More Sports News)

There's also this: His wife, Tynita, is a former Olympic high jumper and the two harbor ambitions of competing together.

With a clap and a “woo,” Townsend got the crowd going for each of his six attempts at the long jump Friday, topping out at 6.81 meters (22 feet, 4.1 inches) and finishing second in his classification. Claudius Fawehinmi won the event with a jump of 22-8.

“The people are awesome,” the 32-year-old Boise State graduate said. “Everybody has a journey, you know, and it's, it's just so encouraging.”

Townsend, from Stockton, California, who has an upper right shoulder impairment after sustaining nerve damage at birth — his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck — competes in his top event, the high jump, on Saturday.

He won gold at both Rio and Tokyo, where he set a Paralympic world record by clearing just over 7 feet (2.15 meters). He also has gold and silver medals from Rio and Tokyo, respectively, in the long jump.

The trials, which are being held between Ft. Lauderdale and Miami, run through Saturday. Nations can each have 40 roster spots for men and 33 for women in track and field.

Winning a medal is “always the main goal,” Townsend said. “In order to do that, I gotta make sure that I'm going through the processes right. Focus is always for me, especially right now, move the arms, be quick.”

Among those cheering Townsend on was his wife, who can relate to competing at a high level as she made the U.S. team for the 2020 Olympics in the high jump.

With Tynita getting first-hand access to Roderick's training and competition, she said she's “inspired at everything” her husband does.

“He was not meant to be here,” she said. “As a child, he was not meant to live this long.”

The couple met in 2016 after connecting on Instagram. Since then, Tynita gave birth to a child, Rodney Townsend, forcing her to take a break from competition. Still, Tynita plans on getting back in 2025 when Tokyo hosts the track and field world championships.

Tynita added that Roderick “enjoys being a mentor.” He's able to display that side of his passion as he currently coaches para-athlete Ezra Frech, and has experience coaching at both Louisville and Northern Arizona.

Team USA para-athlete Nick Mayhugh is primarily a sprinter but has also competed alongside Townsend in the long jump and said he tries to be a sponge when the athlete-coach is around.

“When I ask him a question,” Mayhugh said, “you can tell that he's been a coach.”

Mayhugh watched Townsend compete in Tokyo, sparking a friendship that aided Mayhugh in a 6.19-meter long jump on Friday.

Townsend's jump coach, Jeff Petersmeyer, was at the track Friday, too, constantly reminding Townsend to move his arms and be quick.

“He's like a little brother to me,” said Petersmeyer, the current assistant coach for jumps and multi-events at USC. “He just exemplifies what it means to go out there and train and work hard.”

Townsend said he's “most excited” about his wife's training and return to competition. He even hopes to see them each competing at major able-bodied meets together.

“That'd be amazing,” Roderick said. “It's something that we're dreaming for and hoping for right now.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Global T20 League: PCB Declines Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen NOCs Due To Packed International Schedule
  2. ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics
  3. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  4. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Kandy Falcons Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  2. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  3. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  4. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  5. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Services Recover Globally Day After Microsoft Outage; Delhi Airport Ops Normal
  2. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  5. Bangladesh Quota Stir: Over 300 Indian Students Return Home After Violence Escalates
Entertainment News
  1. Reds: Revisiting Warren Beatty’s Unforgotten Masterpiece
  2. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  3. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  4. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  5. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. Houthis Attack Singapore-flagged Vessel In Gulf Of Aden
  2. US Says Iran Moving Forward On A Key Aspect Of Developing A Nuclear Bomb
  3. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  4. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  5. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda