Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi To Meet Indian Contingent On Independence Day

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet India’s Paris Olympic Games 2024 contingent on Independence Day, August 15 at Red Fort

Neeraj-Chopra-Paris-Olympics-silver-medal-javelin-throw-ap-photo
Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal at the men's javelin throw event of Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet India’s Paris Olympic Games 2024 contingent on Independence Day, August 15 at the Red Fort. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

Modi had also spoken to India’s medal winners over a phone call after their triumph in the French capital.

Earlier, he took to his social media handles to sing praises for the athletes’ performances at the Summer Games.

“As the Paris Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games. All the athletes have given their best and every Indian is proud of them. Wishing our sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours, ” PM Modi wrote on X.

India finished 71st in the medal tally after clinching one silver and five bronze medals. 

117 Indian athletes flew to Paris to participate across 16 sports. They won three medals in shooting, one each in men’s javelin throw, wrestling and hockey. 

With a few medal highs, there was also disappointment with them missing out on six potential medal-winning opportunities finishing fourth in the race. 

‘Viksit Bharat’, will be the theme for the 2024 Independence Day, which also aligns with the government ambitions to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

