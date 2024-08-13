Paris Olympics: PM Narendra Modi To Meet Indian Contingent On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet India’s Paris Olympic Games 2024 contingent on Independence Day, August 15 at the Red Fort. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
Modi had also spoken to India’s medal winners over a phone call after their triumph in the French capital.
Earlier, he took to his social media handles to sing praises for the athletes’ performances at the Summer Games.
India finished 71st in the medal tally after clinching one silver and five bronze medals.
117 Indian athletes flew to Paris to participate across 16 sports. They won three medals in shooting, one each in men’s javelin throw, wrestling and hockey.
With a few medal highs, there was also disappointment with them missing out on six potential medal-winning opportunities finishing fourth in the race.
‘Viksit Bharat’, will be the theme for the 2024 Independence Day, which also aligns with the government ambitions to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.