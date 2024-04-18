Other Sports

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony On River Seine Will Last Nearly Four Hours

Once the 10,500 athletes have disembarked from their boats, the final part of the ceremony takes place at the Trocadéro plaza overlooking the Eiffel Tower

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40Paris2024
A total of 205 delegations will parade on more than 80 boats on the Seine. Photo: X/ @Paris2024
info_icon

With sunset and moonlight gleaming on the river, the grandiose opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics will last nearly four hours. (More Sports News)

A total of 205 delegations will parade on more than 80 boats on the Seine. The ceremony will drift slowly from east to west, bridge to bridge, snaking six kilometres (3.7 miles) from Pont d'Austerlitz to Pont d'Iéna.

Proceedings begin at 3:45 p.m. and finish at 11:15 p.m. local time with artistic performances preceding the athletes' parade.

The athletes will motor past about 320,000 fans wedged in behind security cordons on upper and lower tiers on the embankments. Others will gaze at giant screens beaming images of the ambitious ceremony.

Advertisement

“For one evening, the Seine will be transformed into a giant open-air ceremony,” Paris Games director of ceremonies Marie-Catherine Ettori said during a media briefing on Thursday.

The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero Plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sept. 14, 2017. - AP File
Paris Olympics 2024: Macron Mulls Shifting Seine Opening Ceremony To Stadium For Security

BY Associated Press

Once the 10,500 athletes have disembarked from their boats, the final part of the ceremony takes place at the Trocadéro plaza overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Amid the anticipation of seeing something so unique, there are tensions surrounding the safety of the ceremony heading into the Games starting on July 26.

Late last month, France raised its security readiness to the highest level after a deadly attack at a Russian concert hall and the Islamic State's claim of responsibility.

Advertisement

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had finished third in Paris Diamond League in June 2023. - X/Murali Sreeshankar
Murali Sreeshankar Suffers Knee Injury, Ruled Out Of Paris Olympic Games 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

French President Emmanuel Macron struck a cautious note this week when he said the unprecedented open-air event, which is expected to bring 100 world leaders to the embankments, could be shifted to a more conventional opening ceremony at the Stade de France, the national stadium if the security threat is deemed too high.

Without disputing what Macron said, France's Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra and others remained optimistic the show will go on the Seine.

“We are heavily working on plan A which remains the central scenario and the very, very dominant scenario,” Oudéa-Castéra said at a “ 100 Days To Go ” Olympic event on Wednesday. “We keep working on that fantastic ceremony on the River Seine.”

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
      2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
      3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
      4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
      5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
      6. Sports World LIVE: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Pakistan Vs New Zealand 1st T20I At Rawalpindi
      7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
      8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured