Sreeshankar was scheduled to compete in back-to-back Diamond League meets in Shanghai/Suzhou and Doha on April 27 and May 10, in what would have been a precursor to Paris 2024. The 25-year-old had last year become only the third Indian athlete to finish in the top three in a Diamond League meet after Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda. He had secured third place in the Paris leg of the event on June 9, 2023.